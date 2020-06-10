Houston Concert Watch 6/10: Willie Nelson and More

While some Houston music venues have reopened with reduced capacity, it seems that would-be concertgoers still aren’t comfortable attending live shows just yet. That being the case, our streaming concert watch continues. As always, we invite musicians to reach out to us regarding upcoming shows.

Willie Nelson

9 p.m. CST – June 10

Willie Nelson is a man of the people. The redheaded stranger rose to prominence within the outlaw country subgenre in the '60s and has since collaborated with the likes of Waylon Jennings, Ray Charles, Snoop Dogg and Norah Jones, to name just a few. Despite penning some of the most intimate, heartfelt ballads ever recorded, the Texas native continues to sport an upbeat, comical wit at the age of 87. Recently, Nelson made his 11th appearance at RodeoHouston, marking one of the final shows to occur in the Bayou City before the novel coronavirus put the world on pause. See him perform online tonight.

Clint Black

8 p.m. CST – June 10

Last year, Clint Black celebrated the 30th anniversary of his breakthrough debut Killin’ Time. After reveling in his former glories with a commemorative live record, the Grammy Award-winning country music icon returned to the studio to work on his 13th studio album, Out Of Sane, which is slated for a June 19 release. In lieu of a supporting tour, which would be a difficult undertaking due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Houston native will be live-streaming performances from his home studio. Hop on Facebook tonight to hear hits like “A Better Man” and “Like The Rain” and his newest single "Hell Bent."

Blue October

7 p.m. CST – June 12

Blue October records have always reflected vocalist Justin Furstenfeld's mental state. For the past 20 years, the Houston-born singer-songwriter has shared just about every detail of his tumultuous life with his fans. From his suicidal ideation to an exhausting custody battle over his daughter, Furstenfeld has never been shy. Over the past few years, however, he has turned a corner, and his music has reflected as much. Best known for the lamenting tracks "Hate Me" and "Into The Ocean," Blue October's last two records - Home and I Hope You're Happy - abound with optimism, mirroring the front man’s sobriety and newfound positivity. The band will perform its fifth studio album Approaching Normal in its entirety online this Friday.

Los Skarnales

7 p.m. – June 13

Los Skarnales are a local treasure. One of the most beloved and unique bands to ever come out of Houston, these Latin punk-rockers have been entertaining crowds since 1993 and — despite quite a few lineup changes over the years — their sound and their passion have never wavered. With countless accolades to their name, the Mexican-American rockers have outlasted most of their contemporaries in the Houston music scene, and they recently celebrated 25 years of ska, punk and Latin swagger. See them in person (and from a safe distance) at a drive-in concert this Saturday.

Ben Folds

6 p.m. CST – June 13

Ben Folds is classically trained and irreverently witty, capable of lifting his fans' hearts through comedy on one song, then bringing them to tears on the next. In 2014 and 2017, the California native performed alongside the Houston Symphony Orchestra with the express goal of introducing younger fans to classical music. His songs are both cheeky and endearing, at times boasting glib lyricism alongside an underlying affinity for humanity. Instead of rockin' the suburbs, Folds – like the rest of us – has been rockin' his own home these days, and he has been live-streaming performances every week. Catch his 12th “Saturday Apartment Request” show on Saturday.