Streaming Concert Watch 7/8: Jack Ingram, Anberlin and More

A week ago — just after my weekly column had been published — organizers of the annual Austin City Limits Music Festival informed would-be attendees that the event wouldn't be happening this year. The news was unsurprising given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and recent uptick in confirmed cases, but that doesn't mean fans shouldn't mourn the loss of even more live music during an already trying time. We invite everyone who, like us, has found it difficult to acclimate to life without concerts to drown their sorrows in some streaming shows this week. Five of the best options are listed below.

Jack Ingram

8 p.m. CST – July 8

Jack Ingram had been in the music business for more than 15 years when he was named Best New Vocalist by the Academy of Country Music, but by then the Texas-born country singer was used to working hard and waiting patiently for his due. A decade later, Ingram has become a household name. His latest record, 2019’s Ridin' High... Again - which pays homage to the Jerry Jeff Walker's 1975 classic Ridin' High - includes a number of covers with originals interspersed. Sponsored by Raising Cane’s, proceeds from tonight’s live stream will benefit the healthcare community. Fans can tune in via Facebook.

Anberlin

7 p.m. CST – July 10

Massive hooks, catchy choruses and plenty of emotion catapulted Anberlin into the hearts of many an angsty teenager in the mid 2000s. The group released seven studio albums before disbanding in 2014, only to reunite for a single show in 2018. Shortly after that, the Florida-based rock outfit announced a U.S. tour, which included a stop in Houston about a year ago. Originally planned for June 26, a live stream of 2003’s Blueprints For The Black Market was postponed after a few members of Anberlin tested positive for COVID-19, rescheduled for this Friday. It's unclear whether these reunions are the beginning of a new chapter or just another chance for fans to catch the band's farewell tour, so longtime listeners should be sure to see Anberlin perform while they can.

Rufus Wainwright

1 p.m. CST – July 11

Elton John once called Rufus Wainwright "the greatest songwriter on the planet." Does it get any better than that? The son of a pair of musicians, the Canadian singer-songwriter has been touring since the tender age of 13. More than three decades later, Wainwright remains one of the most talented composers in the industry, with nine studio albums, three live records and dozens of features to his name. Saturday’s live stream performance celebrates the release of Unfollow The Rules, Wainwright’s first proper album since 2016’s Take All My Loves: 9 Shakespeare Sonnets and his first compilation of entirely original material since 2012’s Out Of The Game.

Ron Pope

7:30 p.m. CST – July 11

Ron Pope has been compared to the likes of Tom Petty and Bruce Springsteen, which should be reason enough to give him a listen. The fiercely independent, brutally candid indie-rocker has racked up quite a few accolades over the past decade and a half, drumming up a dedicated fanbase along the way. The recent birth of his daughter and a near-death experience have led to some of Pope's most sincere, heartfelt songs to date, which made their way onto his 14th outing Bone Structure, which was released in March. The Georgia-born, Nashville-based rocker will perform 2012’s Atlanta in its entirety on Saturday.

Sara Evans

7:30 p.m. CST – July 13

Sara Evans has been forging her own path in the music business for more than two decades now and she continues to delight with her 10th studio album Copy That, which was released back in May. Her latest record offers something for everyone, with songs ranging from classic country to gospel and covers of Patsy Cline and The Pretenders peppered into the mix. Evans’ voice, unsurprisingly, seamlessly transitions between these roles, making for an impressive listening experience. The Missouri native, who cites Reba McEntire as an influence, will live stream a performance on her Instagram page on Monday.