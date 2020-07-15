Streaming Concert Watch 7/15: Camila Cabello, Underoath and More

Another week has come and gone without live music in Houston. It has been more than four months since I personally attended a concert, and as much fun as Post Malone's performance at Toyota Center was, I am eagerly awaiting the day when local music venues can again safely open their doors to the public. In the meantime, I encourage all of you who are still fortunate enough to have retained employment through all this to consider contacting your legislators and asking they help save independent music venues. While we wait for the likes of Warehouse Live, The Heights Theater, The Continental Club, White Oak Music Hall, Satellite Bar and so many other businesses to reopen, there are plenty of great streaming options to enjoy. Our favorite five are below.

Camila Cabello

4 p.m. CST- July 15

In 2018, Cuban born singer-songwriter Camila Cabello released her debut solo album CAMILA. The record was met with critical and commercial acclaim, earning the former Fifth Harmony member multiple Grammy nominations and Gold, Platinum or Diamond certifications in 13 different countries. Lead single “Havana” was also the first song by a female artist to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart. Sponsored by Mastercard, Cabello will perform an acoustic set, her second live-streaming concert since the Covid-19 pandemic shut venues around the world, on Facebook tonight.

Underoath

7 p.m. CST - July 17

Seven years after their formation, Florida rockers Underoath finally experienced some mainstream success with 2004’s They’re Only Chasing Safety. Supported by “It’s Dangerous Business Walking Out Your Front Door” and “Reinventing Your Exit,” the band’s fourth studio album introduced listeners to vocalist Spencer Chamberlain, who replaced founding member Dallas Taylor. Since then, Underoath has received a few Grammy nominations, most recently in 2018 for “On My Teeth,” the lead single from Erase Me, their latest offering and first in eight years. Fans of post-hardcore screamo can watch Underoath perform 2008’s Lost In The Sound Of Separation in its entirety this Friday.

Sara Evans

6 p.m. CST - July 17

Sara Evans has been forging her own path in the music business for more than two decades now and she continues to delight with her 10th studio album Copy That, which was released back in May. Her latest record offers something for everyone, with songs ranging from classic country to gospel and covers of Patsy Cline and The Pretenders peppered into the mix. Evans’ voice, unsurprisingly, seamlessly transitions between these roles, making for an impressive listening experience. Sponsored by Peju Winery, the Missouri native, who cites Reba McEntire as an influence, will live-stream a performance on Friday.

Ron Pope

7:30 p.m. CST - July 18

Ron Pope has been compared to the likes of Tom Petty and Bruce Springsteen, which should be reason enough to give him a listen. The fiercely independent, brutally candid indie-rocker has racked up quite a few accolades over the past decade and a half, drumming up a dedicated fanbase along the way. The recent birth of his daughter and a near-death experience have led to some of Pope's most sincere, heartfelt songs to date, which made their way onto his 14th outing Bone Structure, which was released in March. The Georgia-born, Nashville-based rocker – who, like most artists, has been relegated to live-streaming his performances – will host his 25th “Live! And In Sweatpants” show this Saturday.

Silverstein

3 p.m. CST - July 19

Screamo isn't as popular as it once was, and most artists have abandoned it in recent years. But while many of their peers were busy reinventing themselves, Silverstein was doubling down on the genre. Twenty years removed from their formation, the Ontario quintet sounds as sharp and biting as ever on their latest release, which is as intensely angsty and infectiously catchy as anything in their catalog. Silverstein was touring in support of their 10th studio album A Beautiful Place To Drown when the world was put on pause to limit the spread of Covid-19, so the band has been showcasing its talents via live-stream. The band will celebrate 20 years of throat-shredding post-hardcore musings on Sunday.