Streaming Concert Watch 7/22: Snoop Dogg, DMX and More

Another week, another suggestion to stay home. The recent surge in confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Houston area seems to be leveling off, which is good news, but most live venues remain closed. That being the case, we've put together yet another list of some of the best live-streaming options for fans of music. Keep scrolling to see what's on tap.

Snoop Dogg, DMX

7 p.m. CST – July 22

Snoop Dogg's track record ain't coincidental. The Long Beach, California, native has been putting verses in hearses since 1992, when Dr. Dre introduced the world to Snoop's funky flow on The Chronic. Since then, Snoop has released 17 studio albums, selling more than 35 million records worldwide. New York’s DMX got his start a few years after the Doggfather, making his mark with 1998’s It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot, which sold more than five million copies. Later that same year, X released his sophomore effort, Flesh Of My Flesh, Blood Of My Blood, which went on to be certified triple platinum by the RIAA. Hosted by Verzuz TV, the West Coast and East Coast icons will face off in what is being called “The Battle of the Dogs” on Instagram tonight.

Robert Earl Keen, Brandy Clark

6 p.m. CST – July 22

Robert Earl Keen is Texas royalty. For three and a half decades, the Houston native has been putting out some of the best music in the Lone Star State, combining folk, bluegrass, country and American into an inimitable sound that fans cherish. Not one to let a pandemic get in the way of some good tunes, the godfather of Texas Music will perform tonight on Brandy Clark’s weekly series “You Can’t Come Over (But You Can Come In).” Clark's name may not be as well-known as Keen's, but she has penned quite a few hits for the likes of Miranda Lambert, The Band Perry and even the current queen of country Kacey Musgraves. Well worth familiarizing yourself with.

Underoath

7 p.m. CST – July 24

Seven years after their formation, Florida rockers Underoath finally saw some mainstream success with 2004’s They’re Only Chasing Safety. Supported by “It’s Dangerous Business Walking Out Your Front Door” and “Reinventing Your Exit,” the band’s fourth studio album introduced listeners to vocalist Spencer Chamberlain, who replaced founding member Dallas Taylor. Since then, Underoath has received a few Grammy nods, most recently in 2018 for “On My Teeth,” the lead single from Erase Me, their latest record and first in eight years. Fans of post-hardcore screamo can watch Underoath perform 2006’s Define The Great Line in its entirety this Friday.

Pete Yorn

4:30 p.m. CST – July 25

Shortly before the release of his seventh studio album, Arranging Time, singer-songwriter Pete Yorn and his wife welcomed their first child. Since then, the Garden State native has been relatively quiet on the music front, releasing only two albums over the past decade. And who can blame the guy? Surely, he's focusing more on fatherhood than composition, and we can't fault him for that. Fortunately, fans of the "Life On A Chain" singer will still have a chance to see him perform via live-stream on Saturday. And with nearly 100 original songs to choose from, it shouldn't be difficult for Yorn to put together a crowd-pleasing set list.

Blue October

8 p.m. CST – July 25

Blue October records have always reflected vocalist Justin Furstenfeld's mental state. For the past 20 years, the Houston-born singer-songwriter has shared just about every detail of his tumultuous life with his fans. From his suicidal ideation to an exhausting custody battle over his daughter, Furstenfeld has never been shy. Over the past few years, however, he has turned a corner, and his music has reflected as much. Best known for the lamenting tracks "Hate Me" and "Into The Ocean," Blue October's last two records - Home and I Hope You're Happy - abound with optimism, mirroring the front man’s sobriety and newfound positivity. The band will perform "Live from Austin, Texas" on Saturday.