Streaming Concert Watch 9/2: Patti Smith, LeAnn Rimes and More

Today’s post marks 21 weeks since we put together a watch list for in-person concerts. On the bright side, COVID-19 hospitalizations have been on the decline in recent weeks, despite a higher new case average. For the time being, it seems that streaming concerts will continue to be the norm indefinitely, so keep scrolling to see what’s on tap for this week.

Aaron Lewis

8 p.m. CST – September 2

Aaron Lewis made a name for himself as the front-man and principal songwriter for Staind, the alt-rock outfit that rose to prominence in the late ‘90s thanks in no small part to a cosign from Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst. “It’s Been Awhile,” “So Far Away” and “Right Here” dominated the airwaves during the early 2000s before Lewis, seemingly out of nowhere, decided to try his hand at another genre. For the better part of a decade now, the New England native has made a living as a country artist. Since 2011, he has released a trio of solo albums that have been received favorably by even the most apprehensive listeners. See the powerful vocalist and self-declared "Northern Redneck" perform an acoustic show from his couch tonight.

Nathan Quick

7 p.m. CST – September 3

For more than a decade now, Nathan Quick has been a staple of the Bayou City's music scene. The folksy, bluesy rock and roll singer's most recent release "Southern Miles" combines just about everything the Houston native does well. Built on a sense of yearning, sporting his signature gruff vocals and culminating in an impressive guitar solo near the end, it's another track to add to his growing catalog of classics. Quick is scheduled to perform at McGonigel’s Mucky Duck Thursday night, marking his first full-band performance since March. The concert will also be live-streamed on the Duck's YouTube page.

Patti Smith

1 p.m. CST – September 4

When Patti Smith moved to New Jersey at the tender age of 9, she felt like an outcast. She found refuge in music and poetry, and she eventually made her way to New York, where she became an integral part of the Manhattan art scene in the late ‘60s. Less than a decade later, she signed with Arista Records and released her debut studio album Horses, which is still considered by many to be her best work. Since then, the prolific poet has released a total of 11 records and penned more than two dozen books. Fans can see her perform from the Murmrr Theater in Brooklyn on Friday night – her only staged performance of 2020 – for an evening of “words and music,” celebrating her latest memoir, “Year Of The Monkey.”

LeAnn Rimes

3 p.m. CST – September 6

LeAnn Rimes became a household name in the early '90s when she was just 13 years old. Her debut studio album Blue launched the Mississippi native into the limelight with its supporting singles “Hurt Me,” “One Way Ticket (Because I Can),” “Unchained Melody” and “The Light In Your Eyes.” Blue went on to reach multi-platinum certifications in three countries, with Rimes’ vocals being favorably compared to those of country icon Patsy Cline. Rimes has since won two Grammys, a dozen Billboard Music Awards and a handful of honors from the Academy of Country Music Awards. In lieu of touring, Rimes will live-stream a performance from her home on Sunday.

Sara Evans

7 p.m. CST – September 8

Sara Evans has been forging her own path in the music business for more than two decades now, and she continues to delight, most recently with her 10th studio album Copy That. Her latest offering boasts a little something for everyone, with songs ranging from classic country to gospel-inspired. Evans’ voice, unsurprisingly, seamlessly transitions between roles, making for an enjoyable 53 minutes of good tunes. The Missouri native, who cites Reba McEntire as an influence, will be discussing her new memoir "Born To Fly" on Facebook on Tuesday.