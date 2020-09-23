Streaming Concert Watch 9/23: Mac Sabbath, Farm Aid and More

Well folks, it's pretty wet out there. Tropical Storm Beta made landfall earlier this week, and it's expected to bring quite a bit of rain to Texas. Flooding has been reported in different areas of Houston, so this is the perfect week to stay inside and stream some live music. See what's on tap below.

Mac Sabbath

7 p.m. CST – September 25

Formed in 2014 in Los Angeles, Mac Sabbath is a heavy metal outfit with an affinity for parodies. But don't be fooled by the costumes or the themes, because this act is no joke. Front man Ronald Osbourne and the rest of the McDonalds-themed, Black Sabbath cover band faithfully perform beloved classics with updated, tongue-in-cheek lyrics, which are arguably even more unnerving than the originals. The self-appointed founders of Drive-Thru Metal are scheduled to live-stream a performance this Friday night.

Zac Brown Band

8 p.m. CST – September 25

The Zac Brown Band is a unique outfit. Equal parts a traditional country big band and boundary-pushing genre-hoppers, these Georgia natives fuse country with bluegrass, regularly sprinkling in rock-and-roll with nods to pop music as well. Not all their albums have been hits, and recent outings have polarized listeners. But crowd-pleasers like “Chicken Fried,” “Goodbye In Her Eyes,” “Colder Weather” and “Highway 20 Ride” are likely to keep their massive fan base buying tickets for the foreseeable future. The multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning outfit will live stream a concert via iHeartCountry on Friday.

Farm Aid 2020

7 p.m. CST – September 26

Willie Nelson is a man of the people. The redheaded stranger rose to prominence within the outlaw country subgenre in the '60s and has since collaborated with the likes of Waylon Jennings, Ray Charles, Snoop Dogg and Norah Jones, to name just a few. Despite penning some of the most intimate, heartfelt ballads ever recorded, the Texas native continues to sport an upbeat, comical wit at the age of 87. He will perform alongside Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and more at the annual Farm Aid benefit concert this Saturday night.

Blue October

8 p.m. CST – September 26

Blue October records have always reflected vocalist Justin Furstenfeld's mental state. For the past 20 years, the Houston-born singer-songwriter has shared just about every detail of his tumultuous life with his fans. From his suicidal ideation to an exhausting custody battle over his daughter, Furstenfeld has never been shy. Over the past few years, however, he has turned a corner, and his music has reflected as much. Best known for the lamenting tracks “Hate Me” and “Into The Ocean,” Blue October's last two records — Home and I Hope You're Happy — abound with optimism, mirroring the front man’s sobriety and newfound positivity. On Saturday, the band will live-stream a performance of its breakthrough studio album Foiled in its entirety.

LeAnn Rimes

3 p.m. CST – September 27

LeAnn Rimes became a household name in the early '90s when she was just 13 years old. Her debut studio album Blue launched the Mississippi native into the limelight with its supporting singles “Hurt Me,” “One Way Ticket (Because I Can),” “Unchained Melody” and “The Light In Your Eyes.” Blue went on to reach multi-platinum certifications in three countries, with Rimes’ vocals being favorably compared to those of country icon Patsy Cline. Rimes has since won two Grammys, a dozen Billboard Music Awards and a handful of honors from the Academy of Country Music Awards. In lieu of touring, Rimes will live-stream another performance from her home this Sunday.