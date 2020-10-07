Streaming Concert Watch 10/7: Joseph, Pitbull and More

Ladies and gentlemen, the time has finally come. Last week – shortly after our weekly concert watch had already been published – White Oak Music Hall announced two upcoming outdoor, socially-distanced “GRID” concerts: Austin native Alejandro Rose-Garcia, better known by his stage name Shakey Graves, and Jaimaican-American EDM trio Major Lazer. So mark your calendars for both performances, which are scheduled for October 23 and 26, respectively. In the meantime, here are the best streaming shows to watch this week:

Joseph

7 p.m. CST – October 8

After sophomore effort I'm Alone, No You're Not landed Joseph on the Billboard Heatseekers chart in 2016, many expected the indie trio of sisters to release another record in the same vein. Instead, Allison, Meegan and Natalie Closner deliberately eschewed their previous sound for a much grittier offering with last year's Good Luck, Kid. The band, named in honor of both their grandfather and a town in Oregon, recently recording three separate shows – one for each of their albums – and will be releasing the performances on NoonChorus beginning tomorrow night.

Rufus Wainwright

4 p.m. CST – October 9

Elton John once called Rufus Wainwright "the greatest songwriter on the planet." Does it get any better than that? The son of a pair of musicians, the Canadian singer-songwriter has been touring since the tender age of 13. More than three decades later, Wainwright remains one of the most talented composers in the industry, with nine studio albums, three live records and dozens of features to his name. On Friday, fans can tune into the first of 18 live-streams that will see the New York native performing all nine of his studio albums in chronological order.

Band Of Horses

Oct 9 – 7 p.m. CST

Formed in Seattle, Band Of Horses was originally named simply Horses. The band's first two offerings - Everything All The Time and Cease To Begin - cemented the fledgling outfit as the new kings of the southern rock genre. In recent years, some have argued that the quintet hasn't been able to recreate its earlier magic, but longtime fans will never tire of hearing the likes of "The Funeral" live. Tune into their live-stream on Friday.

Pitbull

Oct 10 – 7 p.m. CST

Pitbull, for those of you who don't know, used to be a rapper. In fact, he was a pretty good one. In the early 2000s, he even joined the Anger Management tour alongside Eminem and 50 Cent, performing crass hits like "Dammit Man," "Back Up" and "Culo" off his debut album, M.I.A.M.I. In recent years, the Florida native has achieved quite a bit of mainstream success by shifting from hip hop and reggaeton to pop. From humble beginnings as a son of Cuban expatriates, Pitbull embodies the American dream for many. And his infectious tunes – which boast features from the likes of Ne-Yo, Ke$ha, Chris Brown and Daddy Yankee – serve as an uplifting soundtrack.

Sugarland

Oct 13 – 8 p.m. CST

Originally, Sugarland was straight-up alternative country – from their lyrics and vocal lines to their melodies. But with 2010’s Incredible Machine, singer-songwriter Jennifer Nettles and multi-instrumentalist Kristian Bush transitioned to a much more pop-oriented sound. Unfortunately, the record was met with mixed reviews and a five-year hiatus followed. But Sugarland reemerged in 2018 with Bigger, a comeback album that boasted a single featuring fellow country-turned-pop artist Taylor Swift. Fans of radio friendly twang can see them perform on Tuesday.