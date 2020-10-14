Streaming Concert Watch 10/14: Rufus Wainwright, Stone Temple Pilots and More

Early voting is underway, Houston. We hope you don't let the long lines deter you. Also this week, the University of Houston will host the 14th ranked Brigham Young Cougars at TDECU Stadium on Friday, followed by a rejuvenated Texans squad traveling to Nashville for a game against the Titans on Sunday. The Astros are down three games to the Tampa Bay Rays, but never say die. Also, we're now just a week and a half away from some live music — finally — courtesy of White Oak Music Hall. In the meantime, enjoy another list of streaming concerts.

Rufus Wainwright

4 p.m. CST – October 16

Elton John once called Rufus Wainwright "the greatest songwriter on the planet." Does it get any better than that? The son of a pair of musicians, the Canadian singer-songwriter has been touring since the tender age of 13. More than three decades later, Wainwright remains one of the most talented composers in the industry, with nine studio albums, three live records and dozens of features to his name. On Friday, fans can tune into the second of 18 live-streams that will see the New York native performing his studio albums in chronological order.

Stone Temple Pilots

7 p.m. CST – October 16

Nearly 30 years ago, a San Diego quartet with a name based on a motor oil acronym released their first studio album. Initially dismissed by many as a poor man's Pearl Jam or Alice In Chains, Stone Temple Pilots would go on to solidify themselves not only as mainstays but as innovators in the grunge movement. Earlier this year, the band – now fronted by vocalist Jeff Gutt following the deaths of both Scott Weiland and Chester Bennington – released its first-ever fully acoustic record, but reception was lukewarm at best. So instead of live-streaming in support of their new material, the latest iteration of STP will perform their second studio album Purple – which boasts singles "Big Empty," "Vasoline" and "Interstate Love Song" – in its entirety this Friday.

Third Eye Blind

10 p.m. CST – October 16, October 17

At this point, it wouldn't be unfair to call Third Eye Blind a nostalgia act. Formed in 1993, the California outfit saw mainstream success through the mid-2000s with the likes of "Semi-Charmed Life," "Jumper" and "Never Let You Go." The band’s popularity waned a bit after 2003’s Out Of The Vein failed to garner as much excitement, but that hasn’t kept front man Stephan Jenkins from writing plenty more original material for his dedicated fan base. Jenkins and crew will host two drive-in concerts in Del Mar, California, on Friday and Saturday, and fans can live-stream both performances online.

Ron Pope

7:30 p.m. CST – October 17

Ron Pope has been compared to the likes of Tom Petty and Bruce Springsteen. The fiercely independent, brutally candid indie-rocker has racked up quite a few accolades over the past decade and a half, drumming up a dedicated fanbase along the way. The recent birth of his daughter and a near-death experience led to some of Pope's most sincere, heartfelt songs to date, which made their way onto his 14th outing Bone Structure, which was released in March of this year. The Georgia-born, Nashville-based rocker – who, like most artists, has been relegated to live-streaming his performances – will host another “Live! And In Sweatpants” show this Saturday.

Pitbull

7 p.m. CST – October 17

Pitbull, for those of you who don't know, used to be a rapper. In fact, he was a pretty good one. In the early 2000s, he even joined the Anger Management tour alongside Eminem and 50 Cent, performing crass hits like "Dammit Man," "Back Up" and "Culo" off his debut album, M.I.A.M.I. In recent years, the Florida native has achieved quite a bit of mainstream success by shifting from hip hop and reggaeton to pop. From humble beginnings as a son of Cuban expatriates, Pitbull embodies the American dream for many. And his infectious tunes – which boast features from the likes of Ne-Yo, Ke$ha, Chris Brown and Daddy Yankee – serve as an uplifting soundtrack. Fans can tune in to his second live-stream in as many weeks weeks on Saturday night.

Zac Brown Band

8 p.m. CST – October 20

Equal parts a traditional country big band and boundary-pushing genre-hoppers, Zac Brown Band fuses country with bluegrass, regularly sprinkling in rock-and-roll with nods to pop music as well. Not all the Georgia natives' albums have been hits, and recent outings have polarized listeners. But crowd-pleasers like "Chicken Fried," "Goodbye In Her Eyes," "Colder Weather" and "Highway 20 Ride" are likely to keep the group's massive fan base buying tickets for the foreseeable future. The multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning outfit will live stream a concert on Tuesday.