Streaming Concert Watch 2/10: Pearl Jam, The Suffers and More

The 2020 NFL season is over, and Tom Brady – the player – now has more rings than any single team. In Houston, where the local squad hasn’t played a down since January (and hasn’t won a game since November), football fans remained glued to their screens in hopes of good news regarding quarterback Deshaun Watson, who seems to be fed up with the organization. We don’t have anything positive to bring you on that front, but we do have another round of streaming concerts worth tuning into this week. Keep scrolling to see what’s on tap.

Nothing More

Live-Streaming – 11 February

San Antonio rockers Nothing More have had a good few years. Following the release of The Stories We Tell Ourselves in 2017, the band received three Grammy nods for their efforts: a nomination for Best Rock Album, another for Best Rock Song and a third for Best Rock Performance. The native Texans didn’t win any awards, but the buzz had begun. The world had been made aware of a well-kept Lone Star secret, and Nothing More now boasts more than a million monthly listeners on Spotify. The alternative-leaning, metal-influenced quartet will live-stream a performance on Thursday.

Pearl Jam

Live-Streaming – 12 February

Late last year, Pearl Jam celebrated 30 years of being a band with the release of their MTV Unplugged live album. The iconic grunge rockers made a name for themselves in 1991 with their debut Ten, which produced three hit singes: “Alive,” “Jeremy” and “Even Flow.” Since then, the Pacific Northwesterners have released nearly a dozen records, most recently Gigaton back in March 2020. On Friday night, Pearl Jam will stream a 37-song set from 2018 that is widely regarded as a career highlight for the band.

Jimmy Eat World

Live-Streaming – 12 February

In late 2019, Jimmy Eat World released its 10th studio album, Surviving. And although the Arizona rockers aren’t as big of a name as they were when “The Middle” and “Sweetness” launched them into the limelight nearly 20 years ago, they remain one of the best bands in the alternative/emo genre. Their latest release runs a tight 36 minutes, sporting ten tracks that sound simultaneously fresh and familiar, sating longtime fans while offering plenty for new listeners as well. This Friday, the quartet will live-stream another “Phoenix Sessions” performance, highlighting their third studio album Clarity.

Silverstein

Live-Streaming – 13 February

Screamo isn't as popular as it once was, and most artists have abandoned it in recent years. But while many of their peers were busy reinventing themselves, Silverstein was doubling down on the genre. Twenty years removed from their formation, the Ontario quintet sounds as sharp and biting as ever on their latest release, A Beautiful Place To Drown, which is as intensely angsty and infectiously catchy as anything in their catalog. Silverstein was touring in support of their 10th studio album when the world was put on pause to limit the spread of Covid-19, so the band has been showcasing its talents via live-stream. See them perform Discovering The Waterfront in its entirety this Saturday.

Aaron Lewis

Live-Streaming – 13 February

Aaron Lewis made a name for himself as the front-man and principal songwriter for Staind, the alt-rock outfit that rose to prominence in the late ‘90s thanks in no small part to a cosign from Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst. “It’s Been Awhile,” “So Far Away” and “Right Here” dominated the airwaves during the early 2000s before Lewis, seemingly out of nowhere, decided to try his hand at another genre. For the better part of a decade now, the New England native has made a living as a country artist. Since 2011, he has released a trio of solo albums that have been received favorably by even the most apprehensive listeners. See the powerful vocalist and self-declared "Northern Redneck" perform an acoustic show from his couch on Saturday night.

The Suffers

Live-Streaming – 14 February

The Suffers are well-known for being a literal big band. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing pandemic, the band's eight members were unable to physically share space for quite some time. But that didn't keep front woman Kam Franklin from bringing her fans a healthy dose of soulful vocals and encouraging lyrics every week, lifting spirits virtually while continuing to raise funds for her band. The entire band will live-stream a socially-distanced performance this Sunday, highlighting makeup and breakup songs to celebrate Valentine’s Day.