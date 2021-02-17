Houston Concert Watch 2/17: Nathan Quick, Patti Smith and More

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Well this week sure has sucked so far. After a severe cold front swept across the Lone Star State over the weekend, millions of Texans lost power. For those of you lucky Houstonians who still have internet (and heat), we have compiled another list of the best concerts worth tuning into this week. Stay warm out there, folks.

Eddie Vedder

Live-Streaming – 17 February

Late last year, Pearl Jam celebrated 30 years of being a band with the release of their MTV Unplugged live album. The iconic grunge rockers made a name for themselves in 1991 with their debut Ten, which produced three hit singles: “Alive,” “Jeremy” and “Even Flow.” Since then, the Pacific Northwesterners have released nearly a dozen records, most recently Gigaton back in March of this year. Tonight, front man Eddie Vedder will perform a virtual concert for the 34th annual Tibet House US Benefit concert.

Frank Turner

Live-Streaming – 18 February

After his post-hardcore outfit Million Dead disbanded in 2005, vocalist Frank Turner decided to try his hand at folk-punk. Eight solo albums, five EPs and a split record later, the English singer-songwriter has cemented himself as an acoustic-leaning solo artist, having been compared to the likes of Billy Bragg and even Bruce Springsteen. Turner is scheduled to live-stream another performance tomorrow night, and proceeds from the show will benefit Dirty Rockers, a music venue in Dudley that is facing permanent closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ron Pope

Live-Streaming – 18 February

Ron Pope has been compared to the likes of Tom Petty and Bruce Springsteen. The fiercely independent, brutally candid indie-rocker has racked up quite a few accolades over the past decade and a half, drumming up a dedicated fanbase along the way. The recent birth of his daughter and a near-death experience led to some of Pope's most sincere, heartfelt songs to date, which made their way onto his 14th outing Bone Structure. The Georgia-born, Nashville-based rocker – who, like most artists, has been relegated to live-streaming his performances – will host another “Live! And In Sweatpants” show this Thursday.

Brian Fallon

Live-Streaming – 18 February

Former Gaslight Anthem front man Brian Fallon has a long history of blending accessible rhythms and beats with complex lyricism. Heavily influenced by fellow New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen, Fallon has been a solo artist for more than five years now, releasing three albums since he and his band announced an indefinite hiatus. On his latest release, 2020’s Local Honey, the Garden State native shifts from rock and roll to something closer to acoustic folk, but all the heart that Gaslight Anthem fans came to love over the years remains well intact. Catch his live-stream on tomorrow night.

Nathan Quick

Shady Acres Saloon – 19 February

For more than a decade now, Nathan Quick has been a staple of the Bayou City's music scene. The folksy, bluesy rock and roll singer's most recent release "Southern Miles" combines just about everything the Houston native does well. Built on a sense of yearning, sporting his signature gruff vocals and culminating in an impressive guitar solo near the end, it's another track to add to his growing catalog of classics. Quick is scheduled to perform at Shady Acres Saloon on Friday night, weather permitting.

Patti Smith

Live-Streaming – 19 February

When Patti Smith moved to New Jersey at the tender age of 9, she felt like an outcast. She found refuge in music and poetry and eventually made her way to New York, where she became an integral part of the Manhattan art scene in the late ‘60s. Less than a decade later, she signed with Arista Records and released her debut studio album Horses, which is still considered by many to be her best work. Since then, the prolific poet has released a total of 11 records and penned more than two dozen books. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of their first performance together, Smith and Lenny Kaye will live-stream a performance via Veeps on Friday night.

Silverstein

Live-Streaming – 20 February

Screamo isn't as popular as it once was, and most artists have abandoned it in recent years. But while many of their peers were busy reinventing themselves, Silverstein was doubling down on the genre. Twenty years removed from their formation, the Ontario quintet sounds as sharp and biting as ever on their latest release, A Beautiful Place To Drown, which is as intensely angsty and infectiously catchy as anything in their catalog. Silverstein was touring in support of their 10th studio album when the world was put on pause to limit the spread of Covid-19, so the band has been showcasing its talents via live-stream. Fans can see them perform an acoustic show this Saturday.

Shakey Graves

Live-Streaming – 23 February

Austin native Alejandro Rose-Garcia, better known by his stage name Shakey Graves, has risen to prominence among singer-songwriter circles in recent years. With three full-length albums and a handful of EPs to his name, Graves’ latest offering – Look Alive – coincides with the bluesy Americana artist’s foray into video production via a bi-weekly documentary series, which began streaming last April. Celebrating the 10th anniversary of Shakey Graves Day and the release of Roll The Bones, the native Texans will live-stream a performance on Tuesday.