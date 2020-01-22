Houston Concert Watch: 1/22: Dwight Yoakam and More

I don't know about you guys, but my New Year's resolutions haven't gotten off to a hot start. I haven't attended a single concert yet this year! But this week, I hope to change that. And I've compiled a list of some of the most noteworthy shows happening in Houston this week in an attempt to jump-start my aspiration of seeing even more shows in 2020 than I did last year. Won't you join me?

Pick of the Week:

Dwight Yoakam

Arena Theater - 01.23

Dwight Yoakam has had an exhaustively successful career. Boasting 21 albums that have reached gold, platinum or multi-platinum status - five of which also climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard chart - the Kentucky native and recent Country Music Hall of Fame inductee will take a break from his Wynn Las Vegas residency for a trip to Houston's Arena Theater tomorrow night. Don't miss it.

The Best of the Rest:

Machine Head

House of Blues - 01.22

Most casual music fans hear "Machine Head" and think of Bush's 1994 single, but seasoned metal heads know better. Because Machine Head - the band, not the song - has been creating essential metal tunes since the early '90s, adding a west coast flair that could only come from a handful of Oakland natives. On tour in support of the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Burn My Eyes, Machine Head will bring their live act to House of Blues tonight. Prepare for some epic mosh pits.

Biz Markie

House of Blues - 01.24

"Have you ever met a girl that you tried to date, but a year to make love she wanted you to wait?" Thirty years removed from the greatest, most relatable question Biz Markie has ever asked his fans, "Just A Friend" might be considered a cringe-worthy, entitled song about a man stuck in the friend zone. Fortunately, the Clown Prince of Hip Hop never took himself or his rhymes too seriously, which lends them a certain youthful appeal, even three decades later. See Biz at House of Blues on Friday.

Wale

House of Blues - 01.26

Some rappers are lyrical, while others let their beats carry them. But every now and then, fans of hip hop are treated to an artist who can spit clever wordplay without sacrificing catchy hooks and dance-friendly tunes. Hailing from the nation's capital, Wale is one of the few rappers who can walk this line. The Washington DC native has been gifting rap aficionados with a steady stream of content for the past decade, and he is currently on tour in support of his latest release Wow... That's Crazy. See him on Sunday at House of Blues.