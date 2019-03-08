Emotions Win Out Over Explosions With Tim McGraw at RodeoHouston

Tim McGraw

NRG Stadium

March 7, 2K19

Perhaps my most heretical belief as a music writer is that authenticity is overrated. Blame it on the fact that I'm the son of a Springsteen die-hard who fell in love hard with prog rock, but give me a singer who'll sing me a good fiction with a straight face over whomever the new realness is and I'll be much happier 9 times out of 10. This is all to say that there were times during Thursday night's set at RodeoHouston that Tim McGraw was my platonic ideal of a country singer.

One thing lacking in a lot of modern country is believability. Sure, Luke Bryan might own a farm, but you mean to tell me a dude with that nice a voice is hunting and fishing on the regular? Even if he is, he just sounds too clean to be that guy. But Tim McGraw? He's got just enough grit in those vocal cords to be the believable down on his luck dude, or the small town family man who doesn't care what you think of him, or the bad boy who is a real good man. Whatever the role, he sounds like he's straight out of that world.