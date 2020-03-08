Trippie Redd Sells Out Revention With His Love Me More Tour

A gigantic heart sat center stage behind cemetery gates that were surrounded by flowers and statues, while fake grass and mushrooms covered the stage floor. The lights dimmed and suddenly the over-sized heart lit up.

Rapper Trippie Redd emerged from behind the gates, strobes flashing, to the zealous crowd. Greeted with an ovation, the star stood at the front of the stage and smiled to the sold-out room with a mouth full of newly acquired diamonds from the world famous, Houston jeweler Johnny Dang, waving to the audience as he observed his surroundings.

Trippie Redd had a mouthful of newly acquired diamonds. Photo by Jennifer Lake

Following the release of his No. 1 charting, third studio album, A Love Letter To You 4, Trippie brought his Love Me More tour to the Revention Center on Saturday night.

“Houston! Are you ready?!” he screamed, as the crowd frantically pushed forward. With a full band hidden in the stage set-up, the rapper started his set with some of his most heartfelt and heartbreaking songs.

Trippie was a member of the 2018 XXL Freshman class, a popular rising rap-star list, alongside the likes of Skimask The Slump God and Lil Pump. Songs like “Who Needs Love,” “Love Sick,” and “Love Me More,” set Trippie apart from his predominately hardcore trap counterparts. While emo rock was all the rage in the late 2000’s, emo rap has risen in popularity in recent years due to artists like Trippie.

Photo by Jennifer Lake

As the giant heart pulsated with different colors — pink, teal, blue — the artist shook the hands of audience members along the front barrier, and crowd members raise their hands to clap and sway.

The lighthearted mood drastically shifted when Trippie returned from an intermission. The neon heart and all surrounding lights changed to a deep red as the moshpits began to form. Trippie’s more aggressive songs were amplified by the supporting band as the thunderous drums and wailing guitars completely overtook the backing beats, turnings songs like “Dark Knight Dummo” and “Death” into complete hardrock bangers.

Photo by Jennifer Lake

Before closing out his set, Trippie welcomed Houston rappers Sauce Walka, and Maxo Kream to each perform a song. The crowd applauded the special guests, keeping their insane energy until the very last song.