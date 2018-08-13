Velveteen Echo Releases Debut EP With Submarine

There are so many stellar new bands in Houston that it reminds you of the '90s Pavement lyric, "music scene is crazy, bands start up each and every day." Houston's Velveteen Echo are releasing their debut E.P. Submarine, in which the four piece echo the likes of bands like The Cranberries and Sixpence None The Richer, without sounding like a carbon copy of either.

Opening with the slow burn of "Grey," the reverb soaked guitar and Lauren Massa's breathy vocals come in like a familiar and warm sweater you'd throw on whenever you get a slight chill.

This is followed by the more upbeat "Oh Let The Light In," where the drums and the bass create a head space of sunny dreams filled with sad notes that all get postmarked return to sender. The same could be said for the single "Submarine," a snappy and pop hooked tune.