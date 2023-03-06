Zac Brown Band Celebrates America at RodeoHouston 2023

click to enlarge The Zac Brown Band performed a list of their hits and covers on Sunday evening at RodeoHouston 2023. Photo by Marco Torres

My best friend Derek has always been a major influence on my musical tastes. Ever since we met in middle school, he would always share with me his favorite rap tracks, rock anthems, and Tejano hits. Some of the best nights of my life were spent cruising around Houston in his white Ford F-150 with the stereo full blast.Derek was the one who first introduced me to Zac Brown Band's "Chicken Fried". I wasn't sure why he liked the song so much, but it was definitely his "jam" for a long time. I think that's why I jump at every opportunity to see Zac Brown Band live in concert, especially when they make an appearance on the big stage at RodeoHouston."It's so good to see everybody together again!" exclaimed Zac Brown to the 72,471 fans inside NRG Stadium. "Now THIS is the America that we all know and love!"The night began with "Home Grown," "Keep Me In Mind" and "Toes." Although the band is technically a country act, they incorporate elements of rock, blues, and folk into their feel good, emotional sound. They way this band shifts from party tracks about sitting on the beach with ato heartfelt songs about love and heartbreak is downright admirable.Last night's set list was shorter than year's past, but the crowd was still lovin' every minute of the show. They sang along to favorites such as "Same Boat," "Out In The Middle" and "Jump Right In." Fans danced in the aisles, seemingly in awe by the Georgia boys on stage.One of the highlights was the awesome cover of "Whipping Post" by the Allman Brothers Band. It was a ear-shattering, guitar and organ driven rendition that ventured away from beer drinkin' and and straight into shots of Jack Daniel's. As the guitar solos got louder and the drums ramped all the way to 11, the strobe lights flickered on like a lightning storm. It was truly mesmerizing.As the night came to a close, the ballad "Colder Weather" prompted a sea of cell phone lights to illuminate the arena. "We love getting lost with y'all Houston" proclaimed Brown as flashed his charming smile that peaked out behind his formidable beard.A surprise addition to the set list was a heartfelt rendition of "America, The Beautiful" before closing out with "Chicken Fried"."Sing it for me, Houston!" pleaded Zac.And so we did.