Dusty Hill of ZZ Top Has Died

July 28, 2021 4:37PM

Dusty Hill of ZZ Top has died.
Dusty Hill of ZZ Top has died. Photo by Eric Sauseda
Dusty Hill of ZZ Top has died. - PHOTO BY ERIC SAUSEDA
Dusty Hill of ZZ Top has died.
Photo by Eric Sauseda
Dusty Hill, the bassist for ZZ Top, has died. News broke of Hill’s passing Wednesday afternoon when bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard issued a statement, which read:

“We are saddened by the news today that our compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, Texas. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature, and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’ You will be missed greatly, amigo.”
Hill was 72. Tributes have already begun to pour in.

Jesse Dayton wrote, “Devastated. Childhood hero & friend.” Actor Rob Delaney wrote, “RIP DUSTY HILL I love you forever. Your bass was so loud at one show it made my wife puke. You were half of rock n roll’s greatest EVER rhythm section & a hell of a songwriter.” Jason Isbell Tweeted “So sad to hear about Dusty Hill. An all-time great bass player, and a rock and roll institution. Breaks my heart.” Bun B shared, “RIP to Dusty Hill of ZZ Top. Thanks for all the frat music and for helping make being a Texan cool. You will be missed!”

Hill will certainly be missed but leaves behind a rich legacy of music which spanned more than 50 years with his bandmates, whose iconic looks and bluesy rock hits oozed cool and went bad and worldwide thanks to a string of MTV hits. We were lucky to be on hand when Hill, Gibbons and Beard brought their 50th anniversary party home to Houston just two years ago. Check out our review for a further look back at the greatness of ZZ Top.

Hill will be remembered for his music and distinctive look.
Hill will be remembered for his music and distinctive look.
Photo by Eric Sauseda
