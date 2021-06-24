Astros Are Destroying Teams During Win Streak

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

There was always a sense that a healthy Astros squad could do some damage at the plate and on the mound. Right now, the Astros are not fully healthy but they are leaving a trail of teams in their wake anyway. On Wednesday, the beat Baltimore 13-0, sweeping the series. Consider a few numbers.

10

Number of straight wins

7

Number of series wins in a row

17-4

Record in June so far

+120

Run differential which leads the majors by 20 runs

+23

Run differential in the Orioles series

+60

Run differential during the win streak

The Astros also lead baseball in a number of categories including team batting average, runs scored and OPS. And the ERA of their starting pitching ranks second in the AL with a sub-.300 ERA in the last 20-plus games.

Much of this has been without Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, Aledmys Diaz and Lance McCullers, Jr.

Of course, they still have Jose Altuve, who hit his tenth homer in the month of June Wednesday night. Up and down the lineup, in the starting rotation and the bullpen, the Astros are clicking on all cylinders. Their 10 wins in a row has pushed them out to not only a lead in the AL west by one-and-a-half games, but the best record in the AL and the second best in the majors behind only the Giants.

Granted, this has come against a relatively soft schedule save for the series sweep against the White Sox. They face another team in the Tigers and former skipper A.J. Hinch next, but the Astros are 6-9 so far this season against Detroit.

Still, at the moment, it feels like no one can beat this team. They aren't just winning, they are absolutely destroying every team they face. As we mentioned back when this streak was just starting, this is the time for them to make their move and they clearly are. As they start getting fully healthy, the sky is the limit.