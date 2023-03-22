What's to be the Fate of 1,000 Lab Monkeys: Back to Cambodia, A New Home in South Texas, or Death?

"These animals are facing three scenarios: They can be seized by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and turned over to sanctuary, they can be killed or they can be re-exported to Cambodia. Re-exporting them would allow [Charles River Labs] to profit off them. PETA has pledged $1 million to care for the monkeys at the Born Free sanctuary in Texas, which has been ready since September to take them. Forty activist organizations have also signed in support."

"Charles River Laboratories must pay for the transfer to an accredited sanctuary and lifetime care of the 1,000 endangered monkeys it imported illegally and currently holds caged in its Texas and Maryland laboratories. Our efforts have kept these monkeys in the U.S., but their future is uncertain. We have no assurance that this profit-driven company, now facing both civil and criminal investigations, won't quietly load the frightened monkeys onto a flight to Cambodia so as to bleed every last dollar out of them."The U.S. government also bears responsibility, as it has contracted with Charles River for years, awarding the massive animal supplier more than $100 million to operate several of its animal laboratories...PETA and Born Free USA continue to work for the release of the monkeys, and we urge the government to take immediate action to demand their safe release to an accredited sanctuary."

PETA's primate scientist, Dr. Lisa Jones-Engel, also issued this statement:

click to enlarge Macaques used in research — like this one that belonged to Covance in 2005 — lead a pretty miserable life even if they're not illegally smuggled into the U.S. Photo by PETA

"Charles River is committed to ensuring our operations are compliant with applicable U.S. and international laws and regulations; and we maintain a global supplier onboarding and oversight program incorporating risk-based due diligence, governance, auditing, and monitoring practices to help ensure the quality of our supplier relationships. We intend to fully cooperate with the U.S. government as part of their investigation, and we are confident that the DOJ will conclude that any concerns raised with respect to Charles River are without merit." (We haven't heard from the top ten Charles River shareholders we emailed, but will update accordingly).



...we are at risk of being targeted, and we have in the past been victim to, business email compromise fraud, which results in payments being made to illegitimate bank accounts."





While we have taken measures to protect our information systems from intrusion, in March 2019, we detected evidence that an unauthorized third party, who we believe was well resourced and highly sophisticated, accessed certain of our information systems and copied data. We worked with a leading cyber security firm to assist in our investigation and coordinated with law enforcement authorities. Our investigation indicated that the affected information included client information." (



The fascinating and disturbing two-part series features accusations by Vanny workers alleging a sharp uptick in the procurement of wild monkeys to meet increased demand. One worker claimed that some of these illegal monkeys are X-rayed upon intake to screen for poachers’ metal airgun pellets.



And if you think it’s rough being a macaque in the Pursat facility, check out the employees, who, according to the series, help shovel monkey feces into local rivers for less than $200 a month. (In 2016, 100 workers went on strike over being paid $47 below the monthly minimum wage).



The Vanny rank-and-file interviewed for the series expressed a sympathy for the macaques that seems largely absent from the executive tier. The report ought to include a Heartbreak Trigger Warning before quoting the employee who says, "I pity them but what can we do?....I thank them for helping me have a job to support my family. We’re outside and we don’t have that much freedom. So what about them in the cages? When they see us they’re excited.”





an annual prize to a researcher who shines in those areas. In 2006, that award came with $2,500 and a plaque.





The kids4research Web site also has a Q&A section on the debate over animal testing. Sample question: "Do the experiments cause pain to the animals?" Sample answer: "Federal laws, including the Animal Welfare Act, regulate the elimination and alleviation of pain."



What the site doesn't mention is that, thanks to lobbying by biomedical interest groups, mice, rats and birds are not considered 'animals' under the Animal Welfare Act — which did not bode well for poor Larry the Lab Mouse.









But, at the time of our 2006 report, Charles River's Houston facility also received good grades from the only two animal welfare advocates who were allowed an inside look. Both praised the then-facility manager, who they said seemed genuinely concerned about the monkeys' welfare. But fast-forward to 2016 and later, and inspections revealed "non-critical" fly infestations and crumbling concrete floors in the animals' pens.



Whether riddled with air gun pellets and carrying fake passports or not, these macaques are sufficiently tainted and ostensibly can't legally be used for lab testing in the U.S.



Born Free's program director and head of sanctuary, Dr. Liz Tyson-Griffin, stated earlier in March that, after months of talks with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the monkeys' future is still unclear.



“These young monkeys will either be abandoned with no attempt at rehabilitation, or simply recycled back through the system and re-exported for exploitation in other labs. Either way, their future is bleak — this is a death sentence. They deserve safety."



As loathe as Charles River may be to hold hands with mortal enemy PETA for a campfire kumbaya, any public relations rep should realize the positive publicity that could come from the company treating these monkey with care and dignity and releasing them to Born Free USA —assuming the federal government approves.





