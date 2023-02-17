Houston Astros Dominate Early AL MVP and Cy Young Odds Board

Despite losing 2022 American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander to the New York Mets in free agency, the Astros still have the horses to get this thing done, as they remain the betting favorites to win the American League, and in some places, the betting favorite to win the World Series. They are a very talented team.
Speaking of betting and talent, one way to gauge just how much talent still exists is how many names on the roster are on the radar for postseason wards hardware in 2023. This just in — the Astros have A LOT of those guys! Courtesy of BetOnline, here are the early odds for American League MVP in 2023:
American League MVP 2023Here is a quick Astros summary, with both current and (just for fun) former Astros who made the board:
CURRENT ASTROS
5 (tie). ALVAREZ 12/1
10 (tie). TUCKER 33/1
15 (tie). BREGMAN 40/1
19 (tie). PENA, ALTUVE 50/1
24 (tie). J. ABREU 22/1
FORMER ASTROS
10 (tie). CORREA 33/1
15 (tie). SPRINGER 40/1
24 (tie). T. HERNANDEZ 66/1
27 (tie). COLE 80/1
Alvarez finished third in the MVP voting last season, and if he is able to stay healthy, he could be a solid value at 12 to 1, especially since he clearly improved his defense last season, as well, and should see lots of time in the outfield with Michael Brantley back on the roster to eat some days as the designated hitter. Altuve at 50 to 1 seems a bit dismissive for a player who finished top five last season, and conversely, Pena seems buoyed at 50 to 1 by his postseason. which was light years better offensively than his regular season.
And now, the odds for the American League Cy Young Award this coming season:
American League Cy Young 2023
Again, here is a quick Astros summary, with both current and (just for fun) one former Astro who made the board:
CURRENT ASTROS
9 (tie). VALDEZ 16/1
14. JAVIER 20/1
15 (tie). McCULLERS 33/1
24 (tie). URQUIDY 66/1
FORMER ASTROS
2. COLE 6/1
Oddsmakers still love Gerrit Cole, the former Astro ace and current Yankee ace, and someday he will prove them right (maybe?). Framber Valdez finished fifth in Cy Young voting last season, and he will be the ace on a team that could have the best record in the American League. 16 to 1 feels like good value there. Similarly, Javier had incredible stats last season, he just didn't pitch enough innings to qualify among the league leaders in ERA and other "ratio stats."
