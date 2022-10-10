Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Sports

Astros Face Mariners in ALDS: Four Things to Watch

October 10, 2022 5:00AM

Justin Verlander will be the game one starter for the Astros.
Justin Verlander will be the game one starter for the Astros. Photo by Jack Gorman
The wait will be over on Tuesday for the Astros as the Mariners come to town riding high off of a two-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays in the Wild Card series. Seattle is in its first postseason in two decades and bested a team picked by many early in the season to reach the World Series. The Astros have been waiting patiently thanks to the best record in baseball.

There are plenty of storylines in this one including how raucous the Mariners home crowd will be, how Astros pitching, which has been so dominant all year, will fare, and how a pair of rookies will do facing one another.

Will the records matter?

The Astros are 16-3 against the Mariners this season and beat them by 17 games in the American League West. But the Mariners added ace Luis Castillo at the trade deadline after the two teams had faced off for the final time. The Astros have played well in Seattle and Astros starting pitchers have been excellent in both home and away matchups this year and historically. Still, the postseason is a complete do-over and whatever the records say up to this point, it will have no impact on what happens in the series.

Mariners postseason magic.

The M's have been on a roll, not just besting the Blue Jays, but playing extremely well over the second half of the season after acquiring Castillo. In the playoffs, momentum can be play a significant role. While the Astros have been waiting, the Mariners have been beating one of the best teams in the American League, including an incredible comeback in game two. The Astros will try and stop that momentum in its tracks.

click to enlarge
Jeremy Peña enters his first postseason as a key part of the Astros success.
Photo by Jack Gorman
Jeremy Peña vs. Julio Rodriguez and how it relates to the teams overall.

The Astros rookie shortstop and Mariners rookie outfielder are friends. They also are critical components to both their teams success, but what they mean to their respective teams is quite different. As important as Peña has been replacing Carlos Correa in the offseason, not a ton was expected of him, whereas Rodriguez, who signed a unique and massive contract during the season, is the lynch pin to the Mariners lineup. If there is one fairly noticeable difference between the two teams, it is depth, which a rookie and an acquired pitcher leading the Mariners, while the Astros are loaded with talent up and down the lineup and throughout the rotation.

Seattle's crowd will be nuts.

When the Astros do go to Seattle for the first time in the ALDS, the crowd is going to be intense. They are not just some of the loudest fans in the country, they do NOT like the Astros at all. The Astros thrive in hostile environments and they will need to against this rowdy crew.

Prediction: Astros in 4.

Jeff Balke covers the Astros and Rockets weekly for the Houston Press and co-hosts the Bleav in Astros podcast with former third baseman and current Astros broadcaster Geoff Blum. Follow him on Twitter.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.
Contact: Jeff Balke

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation