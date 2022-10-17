Astros Sweep Mariners in ALDS: 4 Winners, 4 Losers

It took us a full day to process what we saw for more than six hours on Saturday. The Astros and Mariners battled to a 0-0 tie through 17 innings behind solid pitching from the M's, a lack of timely hitting from the 'Stros, and Houston's typical outstanding rotation and bullpen. But, it was a rookie — and probably not the one that most expected — who helped seal the win. Jeremy Peña belted a homer to left center field in the top fo the 18th inning to lead the Astros to a 3-0 sweep of the feisty, energetic Mariners.
It was yet another game for the ages in what seems like a series that lasted 10 games, not just three. Now, the Astros move on to face the winner of the New York-Cleveland series in the ALCS, the sixth straight time Houston has reached the championship series.
WINNERS
Those who didn't want to give Carlos Correa a big contract last offseason.
It was around this time last year when the concerns began to creep in for Astros fans that Correa might not remain an Astro. The arguments over whether or not to meet his unique contract demands — lots of years, lots of money, and lots of opt outs — ran rampant on Twitter, sports talk and even in this publication. In the end, he took a deal with Minnesota and it is readily apparent he will opt out and go elsewhere this offseason even as he does postgame commentary during the playoffs. The reality is that most of us knew nothing about game three hero Jeremy Peña last year. He couldn't possibly match Correa in the field or at the plate. Let's check the numbers:
Luis Garcia, reliever.
It is almost impossible to overstate just how great Garcia was in his five innings of relief and, more importantly, just how critical he was to their win. In essence, he and Lance McCullers, Jr. (who was equally dominant in his seven shutout innings) split two full games between them, each with quality starts. Garcia, who has never been a reliever, absolutely manhandled Seattle giving up just two hits and striking out six. Safe to say, the Astros don't win this game without him.
Rookie production.
We already mentioned how great Peña has been, but we would be foolish not to single out Hunter Brown and his two innings of shutout ball playing setup man to Garcia. He gave up one hit, walked one and struck out one. More importantly, he was poised and pitched without hesitation despite being called up in September with barely a month of time in the big leagues under his belt. This kid should be in the starting rotation next year, but he was a dominant reliever in game three.
The entire pitching staff.
And while we are at it, hats off to the entire staff. The Astros threw eight pitchers and still had Jose Urquidy warming up in the bullpen. Had they lost, Christian Javier could have gone in game four and Justin Verlander in game five. This is, by far, the best and deepest pitching staff in baseball and it showed in game three.
LOSERS
Altuve, who was under-the-radar spectacular this season went 0-11 in the first two games of the ALDS. He went 0-8 in game three. He has one walk and six strikeouts in those plate appearances. It says a ton that the Astros didn't need him to sweep the Mariners, but it is also shocking to see those types of numbers from one of the greatest all-time postseason hitters. Hopefully, he can get it figured out for the ALCS.
Hitting with runners in scoring position.
The Astros left 14 runners stranded and were 0-9 with two outs and runners in scoring position. That is not a way to win a game. It's a great way to send a game into 18 innings, however. It does speak to just how good the pitching was in game three on both sides, but timely hitting is going to be important beginning Wednesday.
Being favored in the National League.
Um, what happened? First, the World Series Champion Braves were knocked out by the Phillies. Then, the San Diego Padres took out the Dodgers, a team with the best regular season record in baseball. Most expected either the Braves or Dodgers to represent the NL in the World Series. Instead it will be a pair of wildly different squads. Amazing what can happen in a five game series.
The Seattle "Houston, We Are a Problem" T-shirts.
Discount bin, meet your new apparel. NO ONE needs to be using that stupid phrase relating to anything about Houston. It's dull and incredibly unoriginal (not to mention, often misquoted in the first place). Bonus points for the reductive use of the trash can. But, against the Astros in the postseason? Maybe rethink your sick burns next year.
