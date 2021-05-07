A Truck Tumps Over at 59 South at 288 and Friday Traffic Backs Up For Miles

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free. Support Us

Happy Friday Houston. A semi turned over while traveling on US.-59 South this morning, and because of how it landed, there was no way to get around it till wreckers could clear it.

Traffic backed up for miles as drivers desperately scrambled for some way out of the mess. Or they sat back, listened to music or a good audio book, and tried to think of all the things that are great about Houston and its highways.