A Truck Tumps Over at 59 South at 288 and Friday Traffic Backs Up For Miles

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free.
Happy Friday Houston. A semi turned over while traveling on US.-59 South this morning, and because of how it landed, there was no way to get around it till wreckers could clear it.
Traffic backed up for miles as drivers desperately scrambled for some way out of the mess. Or they sat back, listened to music or a good audio book, and tried to think of all the things that are great about Houston and its highways.
Keep the Houston Press Free... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Houston with no paywalls.