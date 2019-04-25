Weather Weekend: Like Easter, but Warmer

The much ballyhooed storms overnight Wednesday mostly fizzled in the Houston area despite causing flooding and spawning tornadoes in other parts of the state. Most of the city received about a tenth of an inch of rain or less. And while we could use a little more rain, the skies are now expected to clear and we have a rather lovely weekend ahead of us.

Thanks to the passage of what will likely be one of the final cool fronts until September or October, skies will clear on Thursday and we should have a beautiful sunny day with highs in the low 80s and lows dropping down to near 60 degrees. Humidity will be and there will be a light breeze. If you have the day off, enjoy it outside.

Ditto goes for Friday with another beauty of a day with clear skies and highs in the mid 80s. Spring in Houston certainly has its moments.

The southerly flow will begin to return on Saturday, but it shouldn't do much other than tick the humidity up a smidge and add a few clouds in the sky. It should remain pleasant with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the 60s.

And Sunday will be a repeat performance of Saturday perhaps just a degree or two cooler depending on cloud cover, but still a fantastic spring day.

We don't have to tell you to enjoy it while you can as eventually those 83 degree days with low humidity will become 93 days with the feel of a steam room. For now, it's spring in Houston and it's glorious.