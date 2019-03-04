Michelle Obama Hosts Becoming Book Tour at Toyota Center

Former First Lady Michelle Obama stopped by Toyota Center Houston to promote her new book entitled "Becoming," answering questions and telling stories about her life.

Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama

Toyota Center Houston

March 3, 2019

We know some things about former First Lady Michelle Obama, mostly facts like how she was married to a former U.S. President and is mother to two beautiful young ladies, yet her private life has been exactly that: private. Her decision to write the book Becoming, which was published last November and has spent almost 10 weeks atop The New York Times Best-Seller list, was fueled, she says, by her need to inspire others about the reality of life, love, and advocacy.

As we sat in the audience and listened to her answer questions and recall specific parts of her book, we realized that she has also become something else: a great storyteller. From facial expressions to jokes, hand movements, facts, and anecdotes, Mrs. Obama is absolutely captivating while she speaks. The entire arena was laser focused on every word, laughing at her jokes, nodding in approval to the truths she revealed, and clapping to acknowledge their appreciation.