Open Wider Texas! Gov. Abbott Announces Phase III

With steely resolve, Gov. Abbott opens up even more capacity at businesses.

Saying that many of the new COVID-19 cases are coming from people at nursing homes, meat packing plants and jails, Gov. Abbott announced he was ready to go to Phase II of his reopening plan and that effective immediately, all businesses in Texas are able to operate at up to 50 percent capacity.

"The people of Texas continue to prove that we can safely and responsibly open our state for business while containing COVID-19 and keeping our state safe,” said Governor Abbott. He said that thanks to the use of the state's Surge Teams, Texas has been able to contain certain hot spots while opening up businesses. He did still ask that residents and business continue to follow health protocols associated with the coronavirus (facial coverings, social distancing, frequent hand washing).

Here's the list: