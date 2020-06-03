 
Support us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
With steely resolve, Gov. Abbott opens up even more capacity at businesses.
With steely resolve, Gov. Abbott opens up even more capacity at businesses.
Photo by the Office of the Governor

Open Wider Texas! Gov. Abbott Announces Phase III

Houston Press | June 3, 2020 | 5:09pm
AA

Saying that many of the new COVID-19 cases are coming from people at nursing homes, meat packing plants and jails, Gov. Abbott announced he was ready to go to Phase II of his reopening plan and that effective immediately, all businesses in Texas are able to operate at up to 50 percent capacity.

"The people of Texas continue to prove that we can safely and responsibly open our state for business while containing COVID-19 and keeping our state safe,” said Governor Abbott. He said that thanks to the use of the state's Surge Teams, Texas has been able to contain certain hot spots while opening up businesses. He did still ask that residents and business continue to follow health protocols associated with the coronavirus (facial coverings, social distancing, frequent hand washing).

Here's the list:

Effective June 3:

All businesses currently operating at 25% capacity can expand their occupancy to 50% with certain exceptions.

Bars and similar establishments may increase their capacity to 50% as long as patrons are seated.

Amusement parks and carnivals in counties with less than 1,000 confirmed positive cases may open at 50% capacity.

Restaurants may expand their maximum table size from 6 to 10 persons.

Effective June 12:

Restaurants may expand their occupancy levels to 75%.

Counties with 10 or less active COVID-19 cases may expand their occupancy limits to 75%. Counties that fit this category but have not previously filed an attestation with DSHS will need to do so.

Effective June 19:

Amusement parks and carnivals in counties with more than 1,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 may open at 50% capacity.

Additional Openings:

Special provisions have been made for outdoor gatherings, such as Fourth of July celebrations, but it is imperative that local officials and public health officials collaborate on safe standards. These provisions are included in the Governor's Executive Order and are also available on the Open Texas webpage.

Further Protocols:

All businesses should continue to follow the minimum standard health protocols from DSHS. For details and a full list of guidelines, openings, and relevant dates, visit http://open.texas.gov.

Reminders for those going out:

Individuals are encouraged to wear appropriate face coverings.
People should not be in groups greater than ten when possible.
People over the age of 65 are encouraged to stay at home as much as possible.
People are still asked to avoid nursing homes, state supported living centers, assisted living facilities, or long-term care facilities.

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 31-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.