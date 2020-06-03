Open Wider Texas! Gov. Abbott Announces Phase III

Saying that many of the new COVID-19 cases are coming from people at nursing homes, meat packing plants and jails, Gov. Abbott announced he was ready to go to Phase II of his reopening plan and that effective immediately, all businesses in Texas are able to operate at up to 50 percent capacity.
"The people of Texas continue to prove that we can safely and responsibly open our state for business while containing COVID-19 and keeping our state safe,” said Governor Abbott. He said that thanks to the use of the state's Surge Teams, Texas has been able to contain certain hot spots while opening up businesses. He did still ask that residents and business continue to follow health protocols associated with the coronavirus (facial coverings, social distancing, frequent hand washing).
Here's the list:
Effective June 3:
All businesses currently operating at 25% capacity can expand their occupancy to 50% with certain exceptions.
Bars and similar establishments may increase their capacity to 50% as long as patrons are seated.
Amusement parks and carnivals in counties with less than 1,000 confirmed positive cases may open at 50% capacity.
Restaurants may expand their maximum table size from 6 to 10 persons.
Effective June 12:
Restaurants may expand their occupancy levels to 75%.
Counties with 10 or less active COVID-19 cases may expand their occupancy limits to 75%. Counties that fit this category but have not previously filed an attestation with DSHS will need to do so.
Effective June 19:
Amusement parks and carnivals in counties with more than 1,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 may open at 50% capacity.
Additional Openings:
Special provisions have been made for outdoor gatherings, such as Fourth of July celebrations, but it is imperative that local officials and public health officials collaborate on safe standards. These provisions are included in the Governor's Executive Order and are also available on the Open Texas webpage.
Further Protocols:
All businesses should continue to follow the minimum standard health protocols from DSHS. For details and a full list of guidelines, openings, and relevant dates, visit http://open.texas.gov.
Reminders for those going out:
Individuals are encouraged to wear appropriate face coverings.
People should not be in groups greater than ten when possible.
People over the age of 65 are encouraged to stay at home as much as possible.
People are still asked to avoid nursing homes, state supported living centers, assisted living facilities, or long-term care facilities.
