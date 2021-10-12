Support Us

Gov. Abbott Digs in Further on No Vax Mandates For Employees

October 12, 2021 7:40AM

Greg Abbott tries again to make his base happy. Screenshot

In yet another do-over for Greg Abbott, on Monday the Texas governor issued his latest executive order now saying that private businesses in the state cannot mandate COVID vaccinations for employees.

In a previous executive order, Abbott said governments could not require employees to be vaccinated but that he would leave it up to private businesses to make their own decisions.

In the past that might be sound Republican philosophy, but with today's more extreme, right wing forces in play, that wasn't good enough for the most conservative of voters — the ones Abbott hopes will support his hopes of re-election.

His order once again set up President Biden's administration as the evil empire which expanded its own vaccine requirements for federal employees to also cover any large private business employers.

Abbott also said he was adding this issue to the ongoing third extra session of the state Legislature with the hopes of making it into law. The legislation would establish "that no entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine by any individual. including an employee or a consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19."

Over the weekend, Southwest Airlines had hundreds of flight cancellations causing massive disruption of travel plans. Conservative critics pinned this to Southwest's recent call for vaccinations among all its employees. The airline said, however, the delays and cancellations were due to severe weather on Friday and the resulting dominos of scheduling problems throughout the weekend.

PDF — EO-GA-40_prohibiting_vaccine_mandates_legislative_action_IMAGE_10-11-2021.pdf
