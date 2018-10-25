 


As the skies clear Thursday afternoon, it will leave behind glorious weather this weekend.
As the skies clear Thursday afternoon, it will leave behind glorious weather this weekend.
Photo by Geoffrey Lyon

Weekend Weather: After Willa, the Sun Returns

Jeff Balke | October 25, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

Former Hurricane Willa blew through Texas Wednesday night and into Thursday. Areas along the coast were hardest hit with rain and some strong thunderstorms dropping 2-3 inches of rain. Most of the rest of the Houston area got between half an inch and an inch. But by early Thursday morning, the rain had largely cleared the region.

Clouds will hang around for much of Thursday, but that will clear up by late afternoon or early evening leaving behind some spectacular, mild weekend weather. It will be welcome considering the really gloomy weather we've had for what seems like weeks now.

When clouds clear Thursday afternoon, expect crisp weather dropping into the low 50s overnight. Tailgaters outside the Thursday night Texans game will be in for some seriously beautiful weather though fans may want a jacket for their walk back to the car.

Friday will have abundant sunshine and highs in the lower 70s and an overnight lows in the mid 50s. Low temperatures will remain in the same range both Saturday and Sunday, but highs will creep up to the upper 70s or even low 80s. It will be nearly perfect early autumn weather. Get out there and enjoy it!

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

