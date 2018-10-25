Weekend Weather: After Willa, the Sun Returns

Former Hurricane Willa blew through Texas Wednesday night and into Thursday. Areas along the coast were hardest hit with rain and some strong thunderstorms dropping 2-3 inches of rain. Most of the rest of the Houston area got between half an inch and an inch. But by early Thursday morning, the rain had largely cleared the region.

Clouds will hang around for much of Thursday, but that will clear up by late afternoon or early evening leaving behind some spectacular, mild weekend weather. It will be welcome considering the really gloomy weather we've had for what seems like weeks now.