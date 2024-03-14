Navigation
Time is Running Out to Access Those Carnival Half-Price Tickets You Already Bought

March 14, 2024 9:47AM

Use those tickets to play some games before you run out of time. Photo by Darrin Clifton


With only a few days remaining, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo says that 45 percent of the people who bought carnival discount packages this year still haven’t activated them on their phones. 

Whether it’s because the buyers never meant to access them and considered them a donation, or had so many things come up that they haven’t yet made it to the HLSR, the Houston rodeo folks want to remind them there’s still time to activate them and use them at the rodeo.

The other possibility, of course, is that buyers who were perhaps more comfortable with the older paper book of tickets, haven’t figured out how to work the new system. The HLSR has a handy guide complete with illustrations that will help you through that process.

So come on out and have some fun. You've already paid for those tickets after all. RodeoHouston misses you. 
