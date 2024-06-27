Rockets Deal Second Round Pick for AJ Griffin

The Rockets got younger without even using their second round draft pick today by trading the 44th pick to Atlanta for two-year wing player A.J. Griffin. The highly touted draftee in 2022 has struggled with injuries, but he does some unique athletic gifts including solid defensive skills and a good shot from beyond the arc. At only 20, the Rockets can afford to let him grow with their young core and see if anything materializes.



Griffin, a Dallas native and son of former Rockets player Adrian Griffin, was the 16th pick in the 2022 draft by Atlanta. Despite a promising rookie season, he has struggled to find his footing, dealing with multiple injuries and an absence from the team for a portion of last season limiting him to just 20 games in 2023. Despite his regression in year two, he shot better than 37 percent from behind the three point line in his first two seasons and is considered a solid defender.



For the Rockets, this means they could add a potential three-and-D player for nothing more than a second round pick in a mediocre draft. Even if Griffin flames out, it's the kind of low-risk-high-reward move GM Rafael Stone and the Rockets love.



It is worth wondering where Griffin will play. Considering a lineup that already boasts Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore, Tari Eason and Jabari Smith, Jr. as swing players, he will definitely have trouble cracking the lineup. And it's notable that Atlanta was so willing to let him go after just two seasons at his age.



The Rockets likely just see another athletic depth piece and potentially one who can shoot, a talent they desperately need.