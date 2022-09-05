Sean's Wishlist: Alex Bregman Named AL Player of the Month for August

Back in June, as the Rockets were beginning to dig into their offseason and prepare for the draft, and as the world was waiting on Deshaun Watson's punishment, I sat down and came up with a wishlist that included my desired outcomes for those items and some other stuff. Along the lines of George Costanza's "Summer of George," I called it the "Summer of Sean" wishlist.The "Summer of Sean" wishlist went as follows:* Rockets trade Christian Wood (Happened!)* Rockets draft Paolo Banchero (Didn't happen, but I like Jabari Smith)* Deshaun Watson gets suspended for a season (11 games, we will take it!)* Tony Larussa gets fired from the White Sox (I hate Larussa)* Alex Bregman's OPS gets back to .800 by SeptemberIt's that last bullet point, the one about Bregman, that is the crux of this post. At the time of "Summer of Sean" creation, Bregman's OPS was hovering around a very pedestrian .700. The Bregman we were all hoping for this season, on the heels of an injury-riddled 2021, had not yet shown up, for any sustained period, in 2022. So I wanted Bregman to go on a tear, at some point.Well, that point came in August, a month in which Bregman had an AL-best OPS of 1.133, and he rode that performance to the AL Player of the Month honors for the month of August, announced by MLB on Friday afternoon. In addition to leading the American League in OPS for the month, Bregman also led the AL in slugging percentage (.681) and runs scored (27). He was third in on-base-percentage (.452), tied for third in RBI (22), fourth in batting average (.362) and tied for fourth in home runs (7).Back to the big picture, the "Summer of Sean" wishlist item, Bregman's OPS sailed past the .800 mark weeks ago, as he had elevated his OPS to .841, which has him hovering around the top ten in the AL in that stat. WOO HOO! As of Monday morning, for the season, Bregman is batting .265 with 34 doubles, 20 home runs, 78 RBI and 73 walks. Defensively, Bregman has been stellar, as well, as he currently sports a 43-game errorless streak.Bregman started off the season by wining the AL Player of the Week award for the first week of the 2022 season, and this marks the second time an Astros player has won the AL Player of the Month award in 2022, as Yordan Alvarez was the winner for June. Bregman has now won the award three times, as he also was named Player of the Month for June of 2018, and September of 2019. Bregman is one of two players in franchise history with three or more Player of the Month Awards. The other is Jeff Bagwell, who won it five times, a club record.