 
Support Us

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Sean Pendergast |

Buzbee to Refile All 22 Lawsuits Against Watson With Plaintiff Names

Sean Pendergast | April 13, 2021 | 5:00am
Buzbee will refile all 22 lawsuits against Deshaun Watson, with plaintiff names replacing the "Jane Doe" pseudonym.EXPAND
Buzbee will refile all 22 lawsuits against Deshaun Watson, with plaintiff names replacing the "Jane Doe" pseudonym.
Screen grab from YouTube
AA
^
Keep Houston Press Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free.

Support Us

For the first time in a long time, we had gone a few days in a row with no movement and no noise from the Deshaun Watson legal proceedings. The last we had heard from either camp was Tony Buzbee's Friday night Instagram post in response to Rusty Hardin's one hour press conference on Friday afternoon. That ended on Tuesday evening, as Buzbee, with the clock ticking for him to refile 14 of the 22 cases against Watson, per court orders, with actual names of plaintiffs included, issued a statement announcing plans to refile all 22 cases.

Here is Buzbee's statement issued on Tuesday evening (full PDF at the bottom of this post):

"We previously attempted to make available to Defense Counsel the names of the plaintiffs suing Deshaun Watson, and intended to do so in due course. We were concerned about the safety of these plaintiffs, and asked the Watson team to agree to a protective order where the identities could be used in litigation, but not broadcast to the world. The Watson team refused our offer of compromise, and instead insisted that we amend our petitions to name these women. It appears the Watson team thinks that if these courageous women are forced to identify themselves, they would slink away and not pursue this matter. Watson and his counsel badly miscalculated. Due to the bravery of Ashley Solis to come forward publicly, and despite the death threats she has experienced, these women are now emboldened. Today we are amending our petitions to disclose the names of the victims, even those not currently subject to any court order. The message to Watson’s team from these brave women is: “be careful what you ask for.” We would also add that, with regard to the new defense of “consent” that was proffered at the Friday Watson team press conference, we must say: Mr. Watson may now claim he had consent to do what he did to these victims, but let’s be clear—in their minds he didn’t have consent, PERIOD."

To be clear, while Buzbee is preemptively refiling these cases with plaintiff names, and using the lack of a court order to do so on at least eight of them as a demonstration of strength and defiance, the courts likely would have had him refile all 22 cases anyway.

For what it's worth, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network provided confirmation from Hardin shortly after Buzbee's releasing his statement that 20 of the plaintiff names had been provided, but that one plaintiff withdrew her case. They were waiting for the name of the last plaintiff.

So, now there are 21 of 22 plaintiffs continuing the legal process, even with their names being made public. This has to be considered a success for Buzbee.

The tone of Buzbee's Tuesday evening statement is consistent with his tone throughout this saga — vigilant and unwavering. Despite the contentions from Watson and Hardin that any sexual activity occurring during these massages was consensual, Buzbee is adamant that is not the case, that Watson forced himself on the alleged victims.

The next step is for Watson to file a formal answer to each lawsuit, and in each response, he will address each accusation one by one. Unless there is some sort of resolution with a batch of settlements with the accusers, the cases will proceed to trial, a process that could literally take years with this many lawsuits, and a court system that already moves at a glacial pace.

Press_Statement__4.13.21.pdf

Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/SeanTPendergast and like him on Facebook at facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.

Keep the Houston Press Free... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Houston with no paywalls.

 
Sean Pendergast is a contributing freelance writer who covers Houston area sports daily in the News section, with periodic columns and features, as well. He also hosts afternoon drive on SportsRadio 610, as well as the post game show for the Houston Texans.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.