Three Houston Astros Lead Their Positions in MLB All Star Voting

Thankfully, Major League Baseball still has the All Star Game, and equally thankfully, the Astros still have a few good players, who are among the best at their respective positions. Therefore, the All Star break next month should provide some relief, if indeed the Astros are unable to get this ship turned around. Right now, it would appear that, for a team that has been among the worst in the American League most of the season, the Astros could be well represented in the Midsummer Classic.
MLB released the results, thus far, in fan voting for the All Star Game, and currently the Astros have three players who are on track to start, should things contuse the way they have been with the fan voting. Those three Astros are second baseman Jose Altuve, designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, and right fielder Kyle Tucker.
SECOND BASEPhase 1 of the fan voting ends on June 27. The overall leading vote-getter in each league during Phase 1 will receive an automatic spot in his team’s starting lineup at his respective position. Beyond those two players, the top two vote-getters at every position, and the top six outfielders, will move on to Phase 2 of the voting, which begins June 30. If an outfielder is a league's leading vote-getter, only the next four outfield finalists will move on to Phase 2 to determine who starts at the two remaining spots. Pitchers are chosen through a combination of Player Ballot selections and choices made by the Commissioner's Office.
1. Jose Altuve, Astros: 620,724
2. Marcus Semien, Rangers: 539,223
3. Michael Massey, Royals: 341,510
4. Jorge Mateo, Orioles: 276,440
5. Andrés Giménez, Guardians: 265,999
DESIGNATED HITTER
1. Yordan Alvarez, Astros: 475,158
2. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees: 408,610
3. David Fry, Guardians: 379,845
4. Ryan O'Hearn, Orioles: 290,091
5. Josh Jung, Rangers: 208,187
OUTFIELD
1. Aaron Judge, Yankees: 1,366,315
2. Juan Soto, Yankees: 1,252,020
3. Kyle Tucker, Astros: 593,358
4. Steven Kwan, Guardians: 464,274
5. Anthony Santander, Orioles: 321,333
6. Alex Verdugo, Yankees: 293,984
7. Colton Cowser, Orioles: 278,573
8. Adolis García, Rangers: 257,623
9. Mike Trout, Angels: 253,710
As far as other current Astros on the ballot, here is how they are currently doing:
CATCHER -- 6. Yainer Diaz, Astros: 155,335
FIRST BASE -- 7. Jon Singleton, Astros: 91,533
THIRD BASE -- 7. Alex Bregman, Astros: 166,802
SHORTSTOP -- 6. Jeremy Peña, Astros: 192,509
OUTFIELD -- 17. Mauricio Dubón, Astros: 148,909
The MLB All Game will be played on Tuesday, July 16, at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
