Altuve Signs Long-Term Extension with Astros

February 6, 2024 7:16PM

Jose Altuve should be an Astro for life.
Once an Astro, always an Astro. Jose Altuve, arguably the best player in Astros history, signed a five-year, $125 million contract with the team on Tuesday virtually guaranteeing the second baseman will remain with the franchise for the entirety of his career.

Altuve was set to be a free gent after the 2024 season, but chose not to test free agency instead signing with the Astros. Most around the organization believed this would be the case, but nothing is certain until a new deal is in place and Tuesday ended any concerns fans may have had about Altuve remaining in Houston.

Moreover, Altuve remains one of the best second basemen in baseball. He missed nearly half of last season after breaking his thumb during the World Baseball Classic, but he returned to his old form playing a pivotal role in the Astros win of the AL West and reach the ALCS for the seventh straight season.
