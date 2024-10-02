Houston Astros Place Seven Players on All-MLB Final Ballot

While some of that regression is certainly due to a diminished overall talent level on the roster, the Astros are still a very, very talented team. One affirmation of the Astros' talent level comes with the All-MLB ballot for 2024, which was just released earlier this week and contains the names of seven Astros, tied for third most from any MLB team.
Before we lay out which seven Astros made the cut at their respective positions, here is the background and voting rules for the All MLB team:
All-MLB honors, first established in 2019, recognize the best player or players at each position across the Majors this past season, with both First Team and Second Team selections. Nominees were announced Sunday, and fans may vote at MLB.com/allmlb once every 24 hours between now and 12 p.m. ET on Oct. 11. (The ballot is also available in Spanish at Lasmayores.com/todomlb.)Here are the seven Astros on the ballot:
When casting their ballots, voters are asked to consider only performance during the regular season. Each All-MLB Team will include one selection apiece at catcher, first base, second base, shortstop, third base and DH, as well as three outfielders (regardless of specific outfield position), five starting pitchers and two relievers.
Fans will be asked to narrow down a list of candidates that includes 69 position players (10 catchers, 10 first basemen, seven second basemen, 10 shortstops, nine third basemen, six designated hitters and 17 outfielders) and 46 pitchers (26 starters and 20 relievers).
YAINER DIAZ, Catcher
JOSE ALTUVE, Second base
ALEX BREGMAN, Third base
YORDAN ALVAREZ, Designated hitter
FRAMBER VALDEZ, Starting pitcher
RONEL BLANCO, Starting pitcher
JOSH HADER, Closer
Most likely Astro to win their position
Yordan Alvarez probably had the best season of anybody on the above list, but he is going against Shohei Ohtani, who became the first player to ever get 50 hime runs and steal 50 bases in the same season, so I'll go with Altuve, who is a future Hall of Famer at a position short on big names.
Most surprising Astro on the ballot
Ronel Blanco was an unlikely hero for the Astros through the first half of the season, a borderline All Star, who pitched a no hitter in his first start. After a seven start lull after the All Star break, where his ERA was nearly 5.00, Blanco was able to straighten things out down the stretch, and yet I'm still blown away he is getting recognized at this level of accomplishment.
Most surprising Astro NOT on the ballot
Undeniably, the more dangerous starting pitcher over the course of the final few months was Hunter Brown, who had a 2.31 ERA after May 22. Brown is more deserving of All MLB conversation than Blanco.
