Houston, We Have a Heat Wave. Here Are Some Survival Skills

With the heat index in the Houston area climbing into the triple digits, local healthcare professionals are warning residents adventuring outdoors to stay aware of their physical limitations.



“We have seen an increase in the number of deaths because of the extreme heat lately, which usually happens a lot in areas where people have been going outside,” Dr. Joaquin Villegas, assistant professor of family medicine at UTHealth Houston, said. “We actually have seen a lot of people — an increasing number — coming down with heat exhaustion and heat stroke, as well. So not just deaths, but morbidity.”



Villegas indicated that those most susceptible to rising temperatures during summer months include individuals with limited mobility, pre-existing chronic conditions, those working outdoors and those older or pregnant. Children under five can also experience a heightened reaction to the heat.



According to Dr. Mike Ren, an assistant professor of family and community medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, this population is more likely to be dehydrated or not be as conscious about proper hydration.



Ren added that warmer weather can worsen symptoms of chronic illnesses such as heart disease, asthma, obstructive pulmonary disease, high blood pressure and diabetes.



“Everyone is affected by the heat. It’s going to affect you and me differently than a diabetic person who’s 85 years old,” Ren said. “But everyone's still affected to some degree, and having those factors that can help mitigate the heat is important.”



Physicians advise those who can avoid going outdoors between the peak afternoon hours from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to remain indoors. If someone is required to be outside for work, they recommend taking breaks and maintaining constant hydration.



Villegas said the standard for water consumption is four to six cups or a liter to a liter and a half of water daily. He noted that was the baseline. If an individual is outside for prolonged periods, they should compensate for those hours.



Those exposed to the heat should wear light-colored, loose clothing to cool down. They should also wear sunscreen and a hat or carry an umbrella to protect their skin.



Symptoms of heat exhaustion to look out for include headaches, nausea and vomiting. If someone experiences confusion or weakness or goes from sweating profusely to not sweating at all, they could be in the middle of a heat stroke.



To help people experiencing heat exhaustion outside, Ren said it is best to relocate them to an area in the shade where they can lie down. Rehydrating and attempting to re-regulate the individual's core body temperature is essential.



If it is a severe situation, calling an ambulance is best. Once an individual is moved to the hospital, healthcare providers will remove excess clothing, provide fluids and use other treatments, such as an ice sponge bath, to cool the patient down.



“Just don’t push it, be smart about it,” Ren said. “It’s rarely, rarely ever worth it to push yourself.”



In preparation for the warmer summer months of July and August, the City of Houston opened 47 cooling centers where residents can escape the heat.



List of the City of Houston’s cooling centers:



Acres Homes Neighborhood Library

8501 W. Montgomery Road

Noon-8 p.m.



Acres Homes Multi-Service Center

6719 W. Montgomery

8 a.m.-5 p.m.



Alief Neighborhood Center

11903 Bellaire Boulevard

8 a.m.-6 p.m.



Blue Ridge Neighborhood Library

7007 W. Fuqua

Noon-8 p.m.



Bracewell Neighborhood Library

9002 Kingspoint ,

Noon-8 p.m.



Carnegie Neighborhood Library

1050 Quitman

Noon-8 p.m.



Central Library

500 McKinney

9 a.m.-6 p.m.



Family History Research Center

5300 Caroline

10 a.m.-5 p.m.



Collier Regional Library

6200 Pinemont

10 a.m.-6 p.m.



Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center

6402 Market

8 a.m.-5 p.m.



TECHLink Dixon

8002 Hirsch

10 a.m.-6 p.m.



Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center

4014 Market

8 a.m.-5 p.m.



Flores Neighborhood Library

110 N. Milby

10 a.m.-6 p.m.



African American History Research Center

1300 Victor

10 a.m.-5 p.m.



Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center

3810 W. Fuqua Street

8 a.m.-5 p.m.



Heights Neighborhood Library

1302 Heights Boulevard

10 a.m.-6 p.m.



Hillendahl Neighborhood Library

2436 Gessner

Noon-8 p.m.



Houston History Research Center

550 McKinney

10 a.m.-5 p.m.



Johnson Neighborhood Library

3517 Reed

Noon-8 p.m.



Jungman Neighborhood Library

5830 Westheimer

Noon-8 p.m.



Kashmere Multi-Service Center

4802 Lockwood

8 a.m.-8 p.m.



Kendall Neighborhood Library

609 N. Eldridge

10 a.m.-6 p.m.



Looscan Neighborhood Library

2510 Willowick

Noon-8 p.m.



Magnolia Multi-Service Center

7037 Capitol

8 a.m.-5 p.m.



Mancuso Neighborhood Library

6767 Bellfort

10 a.m.-6 p.m.



Melcher Neighborhood Library

7200 Keller

10 a.m.-6 p.m.



Metropolitan Multi-Service Center

1475 W Gray

8 a.m.-5 p.m.



Montrose Neighborhood Library

4100 Montrose

10 a.m.-6 p.m.



Moody Neighborhood Library

9525 Irvington

10 a.m.-6 p.m.



Northeast Multi-Service Center

9720 Spaulding

8 a.m.-8 p.m.



Oak Forest Neighborhood Library

1349 W. 43rd

Noon-8 p.m.



Park Place Regional Library

8145 Park Place

10 a.m.-6 p.m.



Ring Neighborhood Library

8835 Long Point Drive

10 a.m.-6 p.m.



Robinson-Westchase Neighborhood Library

3223 Wilcrest

10 a.m.-6 p.m.



Scenic Woods Regional Library

10677 Homestead

10 a.m.-6 p.m.



Smith Neighborhood Library

3624 Scott

Noon-8 p.m.



Southwest Multi-Service Center

6400 High Star

8 a.m.-5 p.m.



Stanaker Neighborhood Library

611 S/Sgt. Macario Garcia

Noon-8 p.m.



Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center

4410 Reed

8 a.m.-5 p.m.



McGovern-Stella Link Regional Library

7405 Stella Link

10 a.m.-6 p.m.



Third Ward Multi-Service Center

3611 Ennis

8 a.m.-5 p.m.



Tuttle Neighborhood Library

702 Kress

Noon-8 p.m.



Vinson Neighborhood Library

3810 W. Fuqua

10 a.m.-6 p.m.



Walker Neighborhood Library

5505 Belrose

Noon-8 p.m.



Walter Neighborhood Library

7660 Clarewood

Noon-8 p.m.



West End Multi Service Center

170 Heights

8 a.m.-5 p.m.



Young Neighborhood Library

5107 Griggs

10 a.m.-6 p.m.