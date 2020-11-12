 
4
| Game Time |

Houston Texans Fire VP of Communications Amy Palcic

Sean Pendergast | November 12, 2020 | 5:00am
The Texans fired VP of Communications Amy Palcic on Wednesday morning, a move that shocked many around the league.EXPAND
The Texans fired VP of Communications Amy Palcic on Wednesday morning, a move that shocked many around the league.
Photo by Eric Sauseda
AA

In a move that was stunning to those who work with her on a routine basis, Amy Palcic was fired on Wednesday from her role as Vice President of Communications for the Houston Texans. As first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, sources close to the situation said the organization told her she was no longer "a cultural fit":

Regardless of the nebulous term "cultural fit" and what that may mean to the Houston Texans, Palcic was undeniably very good at her job. She was the first and only female VP of Communications in NFL history, and she continued the Texans' longstanding tradition of overseeing a media relations staff that was recognized as one of the best in the league. Their media relations staff, un 2017 under Palcic's leadership, won the Rozelle Award for the best media relations staff in the league. Palcic arrived in Houston in 2013, and was promoted to her VP role just a couple years later

If the outpouring of support for Palcic from various media members on social media is any indication, she will not remain unemployed long. Following Schefter's report, reporters from all corners of the NFL media universe widely panned the Texans' decision to let Palcic go, and expressed support for her:

Executive Vice President of Football Operations Jack Easterby arrived in Houston in 2019, and establishing the aforementioned "culture" has been one of his key initiatives since the day he arrived. Unfortunately, it has not contributed to winning football, as the Texans' record is 12-12 since Easterby arrived. Instead, it has resulted in a slew of about terminations of key employees.

Of course, in June of 2019, then-GM Brian Gaine was fired less than two years into the job, and eventually that role would get filled by Bill O'Brien, in disastrous fashion. Shortly after the playoff loss to Kansas City in January of this year, Senior VP of Football Administration Chris Olsen was fired. He was in charge of managing the team's salary cap, which has become an unmitigated disaster since then. One week later, the team fired J.J. Moses, the former Texans wide receiver who was hired as Director of Player Engagement, and was recognized by the league for creating the best player engagement program in the NFL.

Of course, added to the list of names on the body count would eventually be O'Brien himself, with whom Easterby closely worked to shape a roster and locker room that have yielded a 2-6 record to start the season. The Houston Chronicle reported that it was ultimately team president Jamey Rootes' decision to fire Palcic, but it's hard not to notice a bold trend of terminations, many involving folks recognized as being the BEST at their jobs, that began around the time Easterby arrived.

Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/SeanTPendergast and like him on Facebook at facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.

Sean Pendergast is a contributing freelance writer who covers Houston area sports daily in the News section, with periodic columns and features, as well. He also hosts afternoon drive on SportsRadio 610, as well as the post game show for the Houston Texans.

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.