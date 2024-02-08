Texans Legend Andre Johnson Named to Pro Football Hall of Fame

"Your accomplishments on and off the field represent the best of H-Town"



“Being selected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame means everything to me,” Johnson said. “I couldn’t have made it here without the support from my teammates, coaches, family and friends. When I first entered the NFL, I never thought about the idea of becoming a Pro Football Hall of Famer one day. I just wanted to be known as one of the best players to ever play the game, but now I get to go to football heaven, where I can enjoy the ultimate closure to my career. To the city of Houston, the Houston Texans organization and the fan base, thank you for embracing me and always showing me and my family love and support. I am so honored to be the first Texan to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and can’t wait to continue to represent this organization as they continue their success.”

When Andre Johnson became eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame two voting cycles ago, the biggest obstacle to Johnson gaining entry into Canton was the logjam of elite wide receivers already on the ballot. Stars like Reggie Wayne and Torry Holt had already been finalists for the Hall before Johnson was even eligible.The logjam persisted for the first two years with Johnson on the ballot, with none of the wide receivers getting voted in. What looked to be a long, slow trip into the Hall for Andre Johnson, though, turned into a case of the third time being the charm, as Johnson sailed past Wayne, Holt, and dozens of other former star players to gain entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.It cannot be overstated how big a night Thursday night was for Johnson, the Texans organization, and Texan fans everywhere. With a franchise still very young compared to others, and very little substantial postseason success, Thursday night was the closest thing to a Super Bowl that Texan fans have experienced. A franchise icon is immortalized.From a press release sent out by the team on Thursday night:Johnson played 12 seasons with the Texans (2003-14), and became the club’s all-time leader in nearly every receiving category, including career receptions (1,012), receiving yards (13,597), receiving touchdowns (64) and 100-yard games (51). His 14,185 total career receiving yards is the 11th most receiving yards in NFL history.Johnson was a four-time All-Pro selection (2006, 2008-09, 2012), a seven-time Pro Bowler (2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014) and a member of the 2003 NFL All-Rookie Team. In 2017, he was named the inaugural member of the Texans' Ring of Honor.Joining Johnson in the Hall of Fame will be defensive end Julius Peppers, kick returner Devin Hester, defensive end Dwight Freeney, linebacker Patrick Willis, defensive tackle Steve McMichael, and middle linebacker Randy Gradishar. This group will be inducted in the first week of August in Canton, Ohio.