Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2024

It's Time For Best Of Houston® 2024

September 30, 2024 4:30AM

Highlighting the amazing things happening in and around Houston.
Highlighting the amazing things happening in and around Houston. Graphic by Sarah Wood
Starting on Tuesday, October 1 and continuing through the month, the Houston Press will once again present its Best of Houston® 2024 selections for this year. We do this for two reasons: to highlight businesses, organizations and people who are doing a great job. And to let you, the readers know about them.

This year's list contains some old favorites but our writers also found many new awardees that we thought were the best of the best. The winners will be presented on the news, food, arts and music sections of our online publication.

People call us from time to time asking how they get their business on the list. While we appreciate their interest in appearing in the Houston Press, that's not how the Best of Houston works.  Instead, a select number of our writers make the choices based on their experiences in what amounts to a months-long project.

This year, the Houston Press advertising department will resume presenting Readers' Choice awards which, unlike the editorial department's curated list, is voted upon by you the readers. The voting for that has closed and their list will be presented during October.

We hope you enjoy this year's Best Of awards and that they will remind you of what you already knew and surprise you with new opportunities. 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.
Contact: Margaret Downing

Trending News

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation