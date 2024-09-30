It's Time For Best Of Houston® 2024

Starting on Tuesday, October 1 and continuing through the month, the Houston Press will once again present its Best of Houston® 2024 selections for this year. We do this for two reasons: to highlight businesses, organizations and people who are doing a great job. And to let you, the readers know about them.



This year's list contains some old favorites but our writers also found many new awardees that we thought were the best of the best. The winners will be presented on the news, food, arts and music sections of our online publication.



People call us from time to time asking how they get their business on the list. While we appreciate their interest in appearing in the Houston Press, that's not how the Best of Houston works. Instead, a select number of our writers make the choices based on their experiences in what amounts to a months-long project.



This year, the Houston Press advertising department will resume presenting Readers' Choice awards which, unlike the editorial department's curated list, is voted upon by you the readers. The voting for that has closed and their list will be presented during October.



We hope you enjoy this year's Best Of awards and that they will remind you of what you already knew and surprise you with new opportunities.