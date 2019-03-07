Weather Weekend: Clouds Return with Mugginess

Tuesday and Wednesday, am I right? Talk about your spectacular late winter days. Sure, they showed their faces on two of the most boring days of the week (well, Tuesday was Fat Tuesday, but still), but around here, we take what we can get.

We are sorry to say that it isn't meant to last. Sigh.

That lovely easterly flow that brought you such recent conditions as muggy, overcast and generally gross is back, everybody. If you are into temperatures in the 70s with a 50 percent chance of drizzle and mostly gloomy conditions, well, my friend, Thursday is your day.