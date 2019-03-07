Weather Weekend: Clouds Return with Mugginess

Tuesday and Wednesday, am I right? Talk about your spectacular late winter days. Sure, they showed their faces on two of the most boring days of the week (well, Tuesday was Fat Tuesday, but still), but around here, we take what we can get.
We are sorry to say that it isn't meant to last. Sigh.
That lovely easterly flow that brought you such recent conditions as muggy, overcast and generally gross is back, everybody. If you are into temperatures in the 70s with a 50 percent chance of drizzle and mostly gloomy conditions, well, my friend, Thursday is your day.
Friday you say? Well, my good man, there is more news. Friday we have highs in the upper 70s. Ho ho, you say! That's your jam. You may also love scattered showers and high humidity. Bully for you.
Then we have Saturday. Ah, glorious Saturday with your time off and your sleeping in and your mild hangover. What dost thou bringeth this week? Why, thunderstorms during mid day and overcast skies, you say? That's just swell.
Finally, there is Sunday, a day of rest and communing with the spirit as well as grocery shopping and cleaning the house your dogs wrecked from three days of running through the mud in your backyard you can't get rid of because the weather has made it impossible to plant more grass where they've dug it all up. Rain chances decrease! Huzzah! Still, the clouds remain with temperatures again in the mid 70s. Thwarted again.
By early next week, we might see passage of a modest cool front, but, alas, next week again appears to be gray and dreary. Take heart, my good fellow, my dear madam. Soon, it will be 95 degrees outside and you'll be able to complain about how hot it is and leave this worry over clouds in the past. Enjoy your weekend.
