Another Bout of Overnight Storms Before Nice Weather

May 25, 2022 4:00AM

Expect your windshields to look like this in the morning, but the sunshine will return.
Expect your windshields to look like this in the morning, but the sunshine will return. Photo by Lenny DiFranza
Much of the Houston area was pounded on Tuesday with a line of heavy thunderstorms sweeping through from north to south around lunchtime. Loud claps of thunder and straight line winds reaching 40-50 mph sent humans scattering for cover and dogs hiding under beds (maybe that's just us).

Generally, less than an inch or rain fell across the city, but it felt like more if that counts for anything.

Expect round three (if you count this weekend's rains) tonight into tomorrow morning as a somewhat decent cold front for this time of year pushes through. Much like we experienced early Sunday morning, we can expect a line of showers and thunderstorms to move through in the pre-dawn hours. A few showers may linger through rush hour, but most of the rain should be over by mid morning.

The good news — besides the fact that our water bills will be a little lower this month — is that we are staring down the barrel of a couple really nice days with drier conditions and morning temperatures in the 60s. Look, it's not fall, but it's better than what is coming over the next three to four months, so use it, enjoy it.

By the weekend, it will start to warm up as humidity returns, but Thursday and Friday look absolutely spectacular. 
