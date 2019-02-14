Weekend Weather: The Heat is Back On for a Few Days

If you are going to have Valentine's Day dinner on the patio this year, good news!

As forecast, it has been a beautiful, cool work week. With highs around 60 degrees and lows in the upper 30s under sunny skies, it certainly has felt like a normal Houston winter. But, similar to last week, that is about to change this weekend.

For Valentine's Day, it should be sunny with highs in the low 70s. If you are planning to dine with your Valentine al fresco, you should be in luck with temperatures in upper 60s Thursday evening. Skies will be clear and it will be quite pleasant outside.