Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Sean Pendergast

Are the Houston Texans Better Than These Teams?

October 13, 2022 6:57AM

The Texans' ability to replace Davis Mills may hinge on some other NFL bottom feeders.
The Texans' ability to replace Davis Mills may hinge on some other NFL bottom feeders. Photo by Eric Sauseda
So, here we are, five weeks into the 2022 NFL season, with all 32 teams having played five games, and lo and behold, in a season where nearly every draft expert has the Houston Texans picking first overall in the 2023 NFL Draft next spring (i.e. they are the WORST team in football), the Texans actually sit ahead of a handful of teams at the five game marker.

Take that, experts!

If the NFL Draft were to take place today, the draft order would look like this:

1 Carolina 1-4
2 Las Vegas 1-4
3 Pittsburgh 1-4
4 Detroit 1-4
5 Washington 1-4
6 HOUSTON 1-3-1

So with that win over Jacksonville on Sunday, the Texans "fell" in the draft by six slots, which is likely the difference between having your pick of the litter of college quarterbacks, and having to use extra draft capital to move up and get Bryce Young from Alabama or C.J. Stroud of Ohio State. However, here's the thing — relax, there are still twelve games left. Plenty of time for the Texans to "work their way" back up the draft board (i.e. lose a ton of games).

The question in the short term is "Are the Texans actually better than these 1-4 teams, or is it a mirage?" The answer is likely "It depends on which 1-4 team we're talking about!" Let's examine each of them, complete with overall, offensive, and defensive DVOA rankings in parentheses. By the way, the Texans are 29th in overall DVOA, 28th on offense, and 24th on defense:

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (23rd overall, 19th offense, 22nd defense)
The one team that I am almost certain is superior to the Texans, despite their 1-4 record is actually the Texans' next opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders. After Monday's 30-29 loss to the Chiefs, the Raiders have now lost four games, each by a margin of six points or less. I still think the Raiders have the makings of a wild card team in the AFC.

DETROIT LIONS (24th overall, 14th offense, 32nd defense)
The Lions came into the season with all sorts of hype, after a preseason on HBO's "Hard Knocks" series. Dan Campbell is a head coach who seems like he'd be a blast to pound beers with, but as a head coach, he seems like a guy who... well... pounds a lot of beers. Their defense, coordinated by former Texan Aaron Glenn, is atrocious. I think the Texans might actually be better than the Lions, given the Lions are going to keep giving up 40 points every weekend.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (27th overall, 24th offense, 16th defense)
It's so weird to see the Steelers in this area of the standings, as head coach Mike Tomlin has never finished a season below .500 in a decade and a half at the helm. However, they're now breaking in a rookie QB and they're missing defensive stalwart T.J. Watt. With Watt back, the Steelers are probably slightly better than the Texans, but not by much.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (30th overall, 30th offense, 19th defense)
Here's the other team on this list that is a future opponent of the Texans. The Commanders actually have some nice pieces on both sides of the ball, but Carson Wentz is their quarterback. Wentz was actually 2-0 against the Texans last season as the Colts' QB. I think Washington is a more talented team, but the Texans might beat them at home, when the two teams play in Week 11.

CAROLINA PANTHERS (31st overall, 31st overall, 17th overall)
This team just fired their head coach. Baker Mayfield is their quarterback, and he is worse than Davis Mills. The Panthers are the worst team in football, and deservedly so.

Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/SeanTPendergast and like him on Facebook at facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Sean Pendergast is a contributing freelance writer who covers Houston area sports daily in the News section, with periodic columns and features, as well. He also hosts the morning drive on SportsRadio 610, as well as the pre-game and post game shows for the Houston Texans.
Contact: Sean Pendergast

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation