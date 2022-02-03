Houston ISD and Other Area School Districts Continue to Wait and See About the Weather [UPDATED]

Update: 5:30 p.m.:
HISD has closed all schools and offices on Friday, February 4. See list of other closings at the bottom of the story.
Original story:
Houston ISD just announced that while school is open today, it has canceled all afterschool activities because of the inclement weather.
Later today HISD will announce whether there will be school on Friday.
Other area school districts such as Conroe ISD seem to be following a similar pattern with school open today and a decision yet to be made about Friday classes. Of most concern is whether streets will ice over in the night on elevated roads and bridges.
According to Space City Weather
, the biggest question is whether rainfall will turn into snow or sleet this evening, followed closely by whether Thursday night's temps will fall below freezing with wind chills making it down to the low teens.
Areas expected to be hardest hit are the north including The Woodlands and west of Houston in the Katy area.
So far there have been no reports of massive power outages.
Update: 5:20 p.m. Thursday
The following school districts will be closed Friday because of the weather: Aldine ISD, Alief ISD, Bay City ISD, Brazos ISD, Channelview ISD, Cleveland ISD, Conroe ISD, Cypress-Fairbanks ISD, Fort Bend ISD, Harmony Public Schools, Katy ISD, Klein ISD, Lamar Consolidated, Montgomery ISD, Needville ISD, Santa Fe ISD, Spring Branch ISD, Stafford Municipal School District, Tomball ISD,Waller ISD and Willis ISD.
In addition, Texas Southern University will be remote only. Sam Houston State closed. Brazosport College closed, Wharton County Junior College closed. All Houston Community College campuses closed.