 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Astros GM Jeff Luhnow swung a rather under-the-radar deal for Houston native Austin Pruitt.
Astros GM Jeff Luhnow swung a rather under-the-radar deal for Houston native Austin Pruitt.
Photo by Jack Gorman

Astros Make Trade for Hometown Pitcher

Jeff Balke | January 10, 2020 | 6:55am
AA

On Thursday, the Astros announced they had acquired pitcher Austin Pruitt from the Tampa Bay Rays for minor leaguers, pitcher Peyton Battenfield and outfielder Cal Stevenson. Pruitt is from Houston. He played at College Park High School in The Woodlands before going to University of Houston. The 30-year-old right hander is out of options, so he is expected to be on the major league roster in 2020 competing for a starter spot at the back of the rotation or as a long middle reliever.

The Astros have had their eye on Pruitt a bit, most likely in part because he has a well above average spin rate on his breaking pitches, something the Astros value quite highly.

The departures of a number of pitchers including Gerrit Cole and reliever Will Harris have left some holes in the Astros pitching roster and their existing salaries leave them rather strapped for salary space, so moves like this one that come with a relatively low risk but potentially high reward are to be expected.

Pruitt was drafted by the Rays in the ninth round of the 2013 draft. He has posted a career record of 12-8 with a 4.87 ERA in 67 games including 10 starts.

To make room for Pruitt on the 40-man roster, pitcher Dan Deetz was designated for assignment.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >