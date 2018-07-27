Astros Add Catcher Maldonado in Trade with Angels

Just this week, a story on this website said that the Astros, despite their continued success, have a few holes to fill before the postseason. The two areas mentioned were infield depth and bullpen help. A very close third was catcher, but with Brian McCann not too far off from returning from surgery and Max Stassi filling in admirably, it didn't make the list.

On Thursday, the Astros demonstrated it was indeed a key by adding catcher Martin Maldonado from the Angels for High A ball lefty pitcher Patrick Sandoval and cash. It may not be a splashy move like adding Orioles closer Zach Britton, who wound up with the Yankees earlier this week, but it does address an issue the Astros have had for some time.

Last season, with catchers Evan Gattis and McCann, the Astros had a pair of beefy signal callers who could mash the baseball. Moving Gattis to DH in the offseason and promoting Stassi seemed to continue that tradition of offense over defense behind the dish. In fact, that Astros haven't had a great defensive catcher in a while, but that will change with Maldonado.