Astros Go Up 2-0 On Yankees in ALCS: 4 Winners, 4 Losers

click to enlarge Ryan Pressly had yet another save after going an inning-and-a-third on Wednesday. Photo by Jack Gorman

The Astros took a two-game lead over the Yankees in the ALCS with a nail biting 3-2 win at Minute Maid Park Thursday night. Framber Valdez threw seven innings and despite another game struggling at the plate, the Astros got what they needed in a three-run homer from Alex Bregman while holding the Yankees without a long ball for the first time in 25 games.The Astros are undefeated in five games this postseason and their pitching has been nothing short of spectacular. All five games have been decided by a total of seven runs, yet that has been about as dominant as any Astros teams in the last six seasons. To beat the Astros now, the Yankees must win four of the next five including the next three all in the Bronx. Let's take a look at winners and losers.If the Yankees thought they were going to get a break after facing Justin Verlander in Game 1, they were in for a rude awakening. Valdez went seven innings, allowing only two runs (both unearned — more on that below) on four hits and struck out nine. The Yankees had 25 whiffs, 16 on Valdez's ridiculous curve ball, the third most in postseason history by any pitcher, tied with Verlander, who did it twice. His nine strikeouts added in make 30 total against the Yankees in two games. Valdez was nearly perfect.The only scoring for the Astros was a three-run homer from their third baseman. It was his fourteenth postseason homer, the most by any third baseman in MLB history. He may have struggled early in the season, but he has turned it on at the right time, particularly when the Astros hitters have not been great at the plate.Manager Dusty Baker put a lot of trust in Abreu brining him on in the eighth to face the heart of the Yankees lineup. Abreu walked one batter and nearly gave up a homer to Aaron Judge, but he struck out Giancarlo Stanton including a pair of 99 mph fast balls to close out the inning. The Astros bullpen has been as good as their starters in these playoffs and that is truly saying something. Abreu was lights out in a high leverage situation.Our friend likes to refer to the Astros closer as Ryan "Stressly" thanks to the high stress moments he seems to deliver. But, in both games of this ALCS, he has been dominant. He went one-and-one-third on Wednesday and Baker called on him again in a one-run game Thursday. All he did was strike out the side (and walk one) to close out yet another game.This game probably should have been a shutout if not for Valdez, not the pitcher, the fielder. What looked to be a likely double play in the third inning turned into a double error on Valdez who bobbled the grounder and then threw a wild toss to first. The runs that eventually came in were ruled unearned thanks to the errors preserving Valdez's ERA, but it didn't help his fielding percentage.Early on, it seemed like balls were going to fly out toward right field, but that changed as the innings went along as evidenced by Judge's deep fly to right field in the eighth inning. It was caught at the wall by Kyle Tucker, but it was struck at 106 mph off the bat with a 28-degree launch angle. On most nights, that's a home run. On Wednesday, luckily for the Astros, it was a harmless fly ball.The Astros second baseman set a postseason MLB record by going 0-23 to start the playoffs. In his twenty-third at bat, he ripped a liner up the middle that was somehow gloved by the Yankees second baseman, flipped to the shortstop who fired to first for a double play. That is how it has gone for Altuve in these playoffs. Miraculously, the Astros have yet to lose a game even with Altuve looking lost at the plate.No offense to every other pitching staff in baseball, but you ain't the Astros.