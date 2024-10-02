Game 1 AL Wild Card: 4 Winners, 4 Losers

click to enlarge Former Astros manager A.J. Hinch beat the Astros at Minute Maid Tuesday. Photo by Jack Gorman

The Astros lost in Game 1 of the best-of-three AL Wild Card series to the Tigers 3-1 on Tuesday. Likely Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal absolutely shut down the Astros bats allowing just four hits and one walk in six innings. Meanwhile, Astros ace Framber Valdez struggled through a tough second inning giving up three runs, all with two outs, which was all Skubal needed.No team who has won Game 1 of a Wild Card series has gone on to lose. Teams in that situation are 8-8. The Astros hope to buck those odds going into Game 2 on Wednesday. Here are winners and losers.There is a reason why Skubal will likely be the unanimous Cy Young winner in the American League this year. One of the real problems in a short series like this one is that a great pitcher can take advantage if he is able. And Skubal was more than able on Tuesday. He shut down the Astros lineup and demonstrated why he has exploded onto the scene as one of the best pitchers in baseball.The Astros pitching staff has been remarkable all season, particularly given the numerous injuries they have suffered all year long. Did anyone think that Bryan King would throw for two-thirds of an inning in a postseason game for the Astros? No, you didn't. And yet he was effective as were all the relievers in this game. It helps when you can add Ronel Blanco and Spencer Arrighetti to that list.It's been a long strange season for the Astros initial starting center fielder. He struggled for much of the season then broke his hand just as he was starting to get better. But, he made a remarkable recovery and was, somewhat surprisingly, added to the Wild Card roster. On Tuesday, he had an outstanding at bat in the ninth inning as a pinch hitter, walking to load the bases.The Astros former manager has come a long way in Detroit and led the Tigers to one of the more impressive comebacks in baseball this year. In his return to Minute Maid Park, he had the advantage of the best pitcher in baseball, much the way he often did as the manager in Houston.Let's be frank, Valdez did not pitch poorly on Tuesday. But, his inability to get outs in the second inning when the Tigers drove in three runs with two outs, was all his opponent needed. In the end, it was an uneven performance by the Astros starter against one of the best pitchers in baseball.If there is anything that you have reason to worry about, it is the inability to hit against very good pitching. The Astros found themselves in that place on Tuesday. This is a potent lineup that included the return of Yordan Alvarez, but it wasn't enough.When was the last time Justin Verlander was left off a playoff roster? Verlander returned from an injury and tried to work himself back into shape but just wasn't quite ready, so he stands as just moral support for the team. He looms as an important piece that can't help the team right now.Setting aside the incessant use of the wave, Astros fans, I get that it is tough to get yourself riled up on a Tuesday afternoon, but this is the playoffs. Not getting hyped until the ninth inning is not providing much of a home field advantage.