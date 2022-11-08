Three Reasons the Houston Astros Are a Modern Day MLB Dynasty

Webster's defines the word "dynasty" as the following: "a succession of people from the same family who play a prominent role in business, politics, or another field." In the real world, it's a fairly cut and dry definition, shaped largely by bloodline. In sports, the definition of "dynasty" us a bit more subjective and complicated. Just know that if you're debating whether or not one of your favorite teams is indeed a "dynasty," you're in a good place.In sports, the cover charge to get inside the velvet rope of "dynast" debate seems to be not just one world title, but winning a second one, as well. So, Astro fans, welcome to the great "dynasty" debate nightclub. Please be sure to tip your waiters and waitresses!To be clear, aside from Dusty Baker finally winning a title as a manager, after thousands of wins and nearly three decades as a skipper for five different franchises, the next biggest storyline on Saturday night was the dynastic qualities of this Astros team. Every member of the team who had been here for both titles seemingly was asked about it, and every single one quote I heard on the topic left it up to us to decide.So let's do it! Here are three big reasons why this Astros team is indeed a modern day Major League Baseball dynasty, aside from the two titles, four World Series appearances, and six AlCS trips since 2017:In 2020, MLB had to put on a shortened regular season, 60 games total, because of COVID hitting during spring training. As a result, the Astros had to sneak into a mega-expanded playoff field with a 29-31 regular season record. Thankfully, they worked out their regular season issues long enough to come within a game of the 2020 World Series. My point here is this — remove the janky COVID season, and in the five COMPLETE seasons since 2017, the Astros have averaged 102 wins in the regular season, and they've won their division by an average of 12 games.In the modern day of free agency, organizational depth, both at the MLB level and in the minors (more on the minors in a second) is absolutely essential. Consider that the Astros have lost at least one marquee free agent every off season since the post-2018 offseason. It goes as follows:Post-2018: CHARLIE MORTONPost-2019: GERRIT COLEPost-2020: GEORGE SPRINGERPost-2021: CARLOS CORREAThis coming offseason, it could be Justin Verlander. The Astros lose MONSTERS every offseason, and just keep humming along, and mark my words — if Verlander leaves for greener pastures (the "green" being money), the Astros will still be the favorite to win the American League in 2023. THAT'S a dynasty.We talked about depth of the big league roster in the previous bullet point. Now, how about the depth of the minor league system. Since 2014, the Astros have seen at least one IMPACT rookie emerge onto the scene each season. It gores like this:2014: GEORGE SPRINGER2015: CARLOS CORREA2016: ALEX BREGMAN2017: YULI GURRIEL2018: KYLE TUCKER2019: YORDAN ALVAREZ2020: CRISTIAN JAVIER2021: LUIS GARCIA2022: JEREMY PENAWhat a list! That list includes two Rookies of the Year (Correa, Alvarez), one runner up (Garcia), five future All Stars, and a rookie this season who won the ALCS and World Series MVP awards. Also, nowhere to be found on that list, but other homegrown guys who would eventually be as impactful as most on that list — Lance McCullers, Framber Valdez, and Jose Urquidy. Hell, throw Chas McCormick and Bryan Abreu in there, as well! HUNTER BROWN, you’re next!It's a dynasty already, and I think you can see — this train won't stop for a long, long period of time. It's great to be an Astros fan!