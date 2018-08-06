Injuries Mounting for Astros; Is It Time to Phone a Friend?

On the day that Roberto Osuna was activated from his 75-game suspension for a domestic abuse charge, his return to baseball (and his activation with the Astros who traded for him at the MLB trading deadline) wasn't the big story. Considering that the Astros statement regarding Osuna's activation sounded more like a realization of a mistake than justification for a deal, any distraction from that PR nightmare may have felt like a blessing in disguise. Too bad that blessing came in the form of yet another injury.

The Astros lost the final game of their three-game World Series-rematch in LA 3-2 Sunday after winning the first two games. And it came with an additional cost. George Springer, who recently sat out a couple of games with shoulder soreness, returned to hit his nineteenth leadoff homer but abruptly left in the third inning after jamming his left hand into second based on a failed steal attempt. The Astros termed it "discomfort" to his left thumb, a term they've thrown around so much lately, they sound like the Texans when it comes to obfuscating the injury status of their players.

In addition, it was announced that Jose Altuve would return to Houston with continued knee "discomfort." Field reporter Julia Morales referred to it as a "setback" though the Astros were quick to say it wasn't a setback so much as a disappointment he wouldn't be back sooner. Huh?