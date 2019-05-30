Correa Out 4-6 Weeks, Altuve Reevaluated After Setback

The Astros injury concerns seem to be mounting by the day. On Wednesday it was announced that shortstop Carlos Correa would miss four to six weeks with a fractured rib he suffered at his home. In a statement, Correa said his injury happened during "a massage at my home on Tuesday." He continued, "To sustain an injury in such an unusual way makes it even more frustrating."

This comes directly on the heels of word that Jose Altuve could be out longer than expected because of some soreness and fatigue in his right leg, the opposite of the hamstring injury and the same one that cost him time last season, though the team has said his evaluation on Tuesday was "encouraging."

Of course George Springer will be out at least a few more weeks with his hamstring strain though Aledmys Diaz could return sooner rather than later with his own hamstring injury.

Despite all this, the team keeps rolling with a series win over Boston and a pair of wins Monday and Tuesday over the Cubs. As of writing this, they were 14-4 since Altuve was placed on the IL. They are 37-19 overall with a seven-and-a-half-game lead over the A's, who had been on a 10-game winning streak.

The team called up outfielder Myles Straw to take Correa's place. Straw has put in some time in the infield at Tripe A Round Rock, but with the recent additions of Jack Mayfield and Derek Fisher, it seems as though the Astros will be able to limp along (somewhat literally) until Diaz can return.

For Correa, it ends his bid at an injury free season in a career that has been plagued by them. He played only 109 and 110 games in the last two seasons respectively. Despite his age, it is safe to assume that injuries are simply a part of who he is as a ballplayer and the damage he can do with all his talent will be limited by those issues as long as he continues to suffer them.

Meanwhile, the Astros have been getting key contributions from their young talent and their remaining top-tier players like Alex Bregman and Michael Brantley. They remain a formidable opponent with more than enough talent in the lineup and on the mound most days to win. But, for their loftier aspirations, they are going to need their marquee stars and it could be a while before we see them all back in uniform.